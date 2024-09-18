Dnipro region detains hacker who sold databases of thousands of users

Law enforcement officers in Dnipropetrovs'k region exposed and stopped the illegal activities of a 25-year-old self-taught hacker from the city of Kamianske who sold databases of thousands of users. This was reported by the Cyberpolice of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Cyberpolice exposed a 25-year-old resident of Dnipro region who hacked about 10,000 email accounts to steal and sell the victims' personal and financial data. A custody was chosen as a measure of restraint against the suspect, who faces up to 15 years in prison, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that since the beginning of 2024, the man has been hacking into the servers of various web resources, including dating sites, and receiving lists of users' emails by introducing malicious software code (so-called SQL injections), to which he subsequently selected passwords using special software. The slang name for this method of hacking is brute force. In this way, the defendant obtained authorization data from the e-mail accounts of more than 10 thousand users from different countries.

The hacker purchased specialized software for interfering with electronic networks and automatically guessing passwords on the Internet. The attacker then logged into compromised user accounts that were not protected by two-factor authentication. In this way, the hacker obtained the information necessary to access the victims' cryptocurrency wallets and misappropriated their virtual assets. From the “used” accounts, the attacker formed databases for sale on the darknet.

Cyberpolice identified about 10 accounts of the suspect on various hacker forums, some of which are administered from Russia.

Earlier this year, law enforcement officers, with the force support of a special TOR unit, conducted searches at the suspect's residence and in the car he was using. Computer equipment and mobile phones were seized.

Investigators served the man a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 361 (Unauthorized interference with the operation of information (automated), electronic communication, information and communication systems, electronic communication networks), Part 1 of Article 361-2 (Unauthorized sale or distribution of restricted information stored in computers) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces up to 15 years in prison with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

The court imposed on the suspect a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the right to be released on bail.

The possibility of cooperation with enemy agents is being checked. Investigative actions are ongoing to establish the full range of victims and the amount of damage caused. Additional qualification is possible.

Hackers from Chernihiv defrauded US citizens of more than UAH 1.2 million