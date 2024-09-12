Hackers from Chernihiv defrauded US citizens of more than UAH 1.2 million

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Hackers from Chernihiv defrauded US citizens of more than UAH 1.2 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 13299 views

The police exposed a hacker group from Chernihiv that fraudulently gained control over the computers of US citizens. The attackers bought equipment using the victims' accounts on trading platforms.

Law enforcement officers neutralized a hacker group from Chernihiv that defrauded US citizens of more than UAH 1.2 million. This was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the attackers attached malware to links to computer software updates that were publicly available online.

The hackers gained unauthorized control over the network of computers of almost a thousand US citizens. Using their accounts on American trading platforms, the offenders bought expensive equipment and paid with the victims' cards,

- the statement said.

Ukrainian police identified the criminals. Currently, both defendants have been notified of suspicion under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They face up to fifteen years in prison.

In Bukovina, a criminal group of fraudsters under the pretext of Employment issued loans to citizens20.06.24, 14:09 • 9836 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

