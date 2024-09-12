Hackers from Chernihiv defrauded US citizens of more than UAH 1.2 million

Law enforcement officers neutralized a hacker group from Chernihiv that defrauded US citizens of more than UAH 1.2 million. This was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the attackers attached malware to links to computer software updates that were publicly available online.

The hackers gained unauthorized control over the network of computers of almost a thousand US citizens. Using their accounts on American trading platforms, the offenders bought expensive equipment and paid with the victims' cards, - the statement said.

Ukrainian police identified the criminals. Currently, both defendants have been notified of suspicion under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They face up to fifteen years in prison.

