Over the past day, the invaders fired 404 times at 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region

Over the past day, the occupiers fired 404 times at 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

Enemy troops attacked 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including Terenuvate and Kamianske, which received air strikes.

In addition, 172 drones of various types attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka. They fired 21 times at Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Malynivka and Gulyaypole from multiple rocket launchers.

In addition, 209 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaipol, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

Add

During the day, 7 reports of residential destruction were registered. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 347 times in 24 hours: no casualties