Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 347 times in 24 hours: no casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 34420 views

Over the past day, the occupants carried out 347 attacks on 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including an air strike, 169 drone attacks and 172 artillery attacks, which destroyed residential buildings, but did not cause any civilian casualties.

Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 347 times in 24 hours: no casualties

The occupiers have struck 347 times in Zaporizhzhia region over the past day, affecting 8 settlements. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the enemy launched an air strike on Charivne within 24 hours.

In addition, as a result of hostile actions, 169 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

There were also five attacks with rocket and artillery systems aimed at Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

A total of 172 artillery attacks were directed at the territories of Huliaipol, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Varvarovka.

Add

Over the day, 3 reports of residential destruction were registered. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

Occupants are trying to imitate the tourist season in occupied Zaporizhzhia17.06.24, 02:07 • 99719 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Mala Tokmachka
Ivan Fedorov
Gulyaypole
