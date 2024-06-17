Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 347 times in 24 hours: no casualties

The occupiers have struck 347 times in Zaporizhzhia region over the past day, affecting 8 settlements. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the enemy launched an air strike on Charivne within 24 hours.

In addition, as a result of hostile actions, 169 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

There were also five attacks with rocket and artillery systems aimed at Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

A total of 172 artillery attacks were directed at the territories of Huliaipol, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Varvarovka.

Add

Over the day, 3 reports of residential destruction were registered. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

Occupants are trying to imitate the tourist season in occupied Zaporizhzhia