There is no tourist season in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia due to the destructive activities of the occupiers, but the enemy is trying to imitate the tourist season. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territories, Zaporizhzhia has been without a tourist season for three years due to the destructive activities of the russian occupiers.

However, the invaders decided to come up with a way to attract people to "weekend tours" to Ukrainian resorts.

According to information, the enemies organize such tours in the russian city of rostov-on-don, offering vacations in Berdiansk and Kyrylivka as well. However, these tours are reportedly empty, and they disguise actions to relocate the wives of the touring soldiers from Russia to the occupied resorts.

In addition, a trend has begun in the occupied regions to integrate children from eastern Ukraine. A number of boarding schools have been turned into propaganda centers, where children brought from the east of Ukraine are exposed to Nazi lectures aimed at elevating the idea of the greatness of the russian federation.

