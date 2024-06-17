Occupants are trying to imitate the tourist season in occupied Zaporizhzhia

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13937 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 135759 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 135772 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 149759 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 205529 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242823 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150194 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370548 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182986 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149912 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 91112 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 129570 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 116857 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 29039 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 48375 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 135759 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 116998 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 135772 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 129706 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 149759 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10586 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11935 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16122 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17399 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 29122 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Occupants are trying to imitate the tourist season in occupied Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 99719 views

russians are trying to imitate the tourist season in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia despite their activities, organizing "weekend tours" to Ukrainian resorts and using boarding houses as propaganda centers to indoctrinate children from eastern Ukraine.

Occupants are trying to imitate the tourist season in occupied Zaporizhzhia

There is no tourist season in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia due to the destructive activities of the occupiers, but the enemy is trying to imitate the tourist season. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territories, Zaporizhzhia has been without a tourist season for three years due to the destructive activities of the russian occupiers.

However, the invaders decided to come up with a way to attract people to "weekend tours" to Ukrainian resorts.

According to information, the enemies organize such tours in the russian city of rostov-on-don, offering vacations in Berdiansk and Kyrylivka as well. However, these tours are reportedly empty, and they disguise actions to relocate the wives of the touring soldiers from Russia to the occupied resorts.

In addition, a trend has begun in the occupied regions to integrate children from eastern Ukraine. A number of boarding schools have been turned into propaganda centers, where children brought from the east of Ukraine are exposed to Nazi lectures aimed at elevating the idea of the greatness of the russian federation.

CNS: Occupants awarded cultural collaborators in Zaporizhzhia TOT29.01.24, 01:44 • 104807 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Berdiansk
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91