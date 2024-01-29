ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 33806 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 111255 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118139 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160534 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162827 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262838 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176131 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166696 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148536 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233872 views

March 1, 09:14 PM • 80459 views
March 1, 10:11 PM • 60714 views
March 1, 10:30 PM • 36921 views
March 2, 12:27 AM • 72980 views
01:39 AM • 29583 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262838 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233872 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 219448 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 244959 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 231305 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 111255 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 89903 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 94262 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 115766 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 116526 views
CNS: Occupants awarded cultural collaborators in Zaporizhzhia TOT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104789 views

The Russian occupiers in Melitopol awarded local cultural figures, including employees of museums, clubs, libraries and creative teams, with plastic bags with souvenirs and framed certificates. Such attention is aimed at promoting Russian culture and mobilizing support for the ruling party of Russia.

In  the temporarily occupied Melitopol, which the Russians declared the center of the TOT in Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers awarded the most diligent traitors. Without any reference to any dates,  employees of the "culture" sector, namely employees of museums, clubs, libraries and creative teams, were awarded. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the award was quite modest - a plastic bag of souvenirs and a framed diploma.

Such attention to this area is not accidental. Russians pay special attention to everything that imposes "Russian culture," from renaming place names in the Russian manner to the repertoire of performances and songs of local ensembles and groups.

This category is also being mobilized to campaign for the ruling party and the Kremlin dictator, who is preparing for another farce called the "presidential elections in Russia.

Thanks to the media coverage of such events by the occupiers, it is possible to identify a number of collaborators who will be brought to justice under the law of Ukraine after the de-occupation of these territories.

the resistance said in a statement.

The resistance center also noted. The Russians left behind such activists when they retreated from Kharkiv and Kherson regions, and many of them are already serving their sentences in penitentiary institutions.

Today, thanks to concerned citizens, the relevant authorities are collecting evidence and forming a case against each traitor who decided to work for the enemy for worthless food packages and badges.

Russian authorities are agitating soldiers who can no longer participate in the war to become teachers - CNS28.01.24, 14:42 • 34294 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
melitopolMelitopol
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising