In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, which the Russians declared the center of the TOT in Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers awarded the most diligent traitors. Without any reference to any dates, employees of the "culture" sector, namely employees of museums, clubs, libraries and creative teams, were awarded. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the award was quite modest - a plastic bag of souvenirs and a framed diploma.

Such attention to this area is not accidental. Russians pay special attention to everything that imposes "Russian culture," from renaming place names in the Russian manner to the repertoire of performances and songs of local ensembles and groups.

This category is also being mobilized to campaign for the ruling party and the Kremlin dictator, who is preparing for another farce called the "presidential elections in Russia.

Thanks to the media coverage of such events by the occupiers, it is possible to identify a number of collaborators who will be brought to justice under the law of Ukraine after the de-occupation of these territories. the resistance said in a statement.

The resistance center also noted. The Russians left behind such activists when they retreated from Kharkiv and Kherson regions, and many of them are already serving their sentences in penitentiary institutions.

Today, thanks to concerned citizens, the relevant authorities are collecting evidence and forming a case against each traitor who decided to work for the enemy for worthless food packages and badges.

