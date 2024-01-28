The Russian authorities are agitating the military, who, for health reasons or for other reasons, can no longer participate in the war, to become teachers, in particular, teachers of history, physical education and life safety. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

The Kremlin is actively campaigning for military personnel who, for health reasons or for other reasons, can no longer participate in the war, to become teachers. In several regions of the Russian Federation, retraining programs for Russian citizens who participated in the war with Ukraine have been introduced at pedagogical universities - the statement said.

It is noted that there are no restrictions for such military personnel. They can be members of any formations, including PMCs, and it does not matter what the primary education of future "teachers" was.

After completing the training, they will be eligible to become school teachers. In particular, Russian military personnel who will soon complete their retraining as teachers under the program of the Russian Ministry of Education will become teachers of history, physical education and life safety. Separately, they will conduct activities within the framework of initial military training (IMT) - The National Resistance Center adds.

Such teachers are recommended to conduct lessons in military uniforms and demonstrate military equipment and ammunition, and by personal example they should conduct national-patriotic education of young people, agitate them to link their future with the security forces.

In connection with the upcoming "presidential elections" in Russia, they are also expected to indirectly campaign in the interests of the ruling United Russia party and Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin. It is possible that such "teachers" will also be sent to the TOT of Ukraine to strengthen the propaganda influence and militarization of Ukrainian youth. It is also worth paying attention to the fact that these yesterday's military men may suffer from mental disorders, and they will be allowed to work with children - summarized in the CNS.

Recall

Russian troops are carrying out systematic filtration measures to oust patriotic population from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Fedorov: Occupants in the occupied territories have created a "Smersh"-like unit to detect resistance