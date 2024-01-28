ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 90456 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 122678 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 125944 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 167662 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167023 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 271115 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177279 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166928 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148662 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240584 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103321 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 85918 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 60591 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 56924 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 68872 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 271115 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 240584 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 225909 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251347 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237348 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 122678 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101830 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102163 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118552 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119087 views
Actual
Russian authorities are agitating soldiers who can no longer participate in the war to become teachers - CNS

Russian authorities are agitating soldiers who can no longer participate in the war to become teachers - CNS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34295 views

The Russian authorities encourage wounded or unfit soldiers to become teachers, including history, physical education, and life safety. They aim to promote patriotism and support for Putin through schools.

The Russian authorities are agitating the military, who, for health reasons or for other reasons, can no longer participate in the war, to become teachers, in particular, teachers of history, physical education and life safety. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

The Kremlin is actively campaigning for military personnel who, for health reasons or for other reasons, can no longer participate in the war, to become teachers. In several regions of the Russian Federation, retraining programs for Russian citizens who participated in the war with Ukraine have been introduced at pedagogical universities

- the statement said.

It is noted that there are no restrictions for such military personnel. They can be members of any formations, including PMCs, and it does not matter what the primary education of future "teachers" was.

After completing the training, they will be eligible to become school teachers. In particular, Russian military personnel who will soon complete their retraining as teachers under the program of the Russian Ministry of Education will become teachers of history, physical education and life safety. Separately, they will conduct activities within the framework of initial military training (IMT)

- The National Resistance Center adds.

Such teachers are recommended to conduct lessons in military uniforms and demonstrate military equipment and ammunition, and by personal example they should conduct national-patriotic education of young people, agitate them to link their future with the security forces.

In connection with the upcoming "presidential elections" in Russia, they are also expected to indirectly campaign in the interests of the ruling United Russia party and Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin. It is possible that such "teachers" will also be sent to the TOT of Ukraine to strengthen the propaganda influence and militarization of Ukrainian youth. It is also worth paying attention to the fact that these yesterday's military men may suffer from mental disorders, and they will be allowed to work with children

- summarized in the CNS.

Recall

Russian troops are carrying out systematic filtration measures to oust patriotic population from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. 

Fedorov: Occupants in the occupied territories have created a "Smersh"-like unit to detect resistance28.01.24, 10:04 • 33229 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

Contact us about advertising