Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Fedorov: Occupants in the occupied territories have created a "Smersh"-like unit to detect resistance

Fedorov: Occupants in the occupied territories have created a "Smersh"-like unit to detect resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33227 views

The Russians created a unit in Zaporizhzhia similar to Smersh to identify resistance and "deal with" it. They have also started brainwashing children by creating a teenage unit called "Warrior" that spreads Russian propaganda.

In the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, Russians have created a unit similar to the Soviet "Smerch" aimed at detection. The occupiers also created a unit of teenagers called "Warrior" to brainwash children.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to Mr. Fedorov, this week was marked by two new punitive directions for the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

The enemy is launching a "Smersh" unit in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, which they (the occupiers - ed.) compare to the "Smersh" unit that was there during World War II, and this unit is aimed at detecting resistance. How does the enemy view the identification of traitors, those who continue to help the Ukrainian army

- Fedorov said.

He emphasized that the unit should show resistance and immediately "deal" with the resistance.

The resistance continues to gain strength and continues to help the Ukrainian army. The special forces of the detachment are beginning to conduct additional searches of citizens, filtration measures, and we see that this trend is growing

- Fedorov added.

According to him, the occupiers have made a new division between teenagers and children in the security forces.

What it means. The enemy's goal is to do full-fledged propaganda and brainwash our children. At the moment, the Russian Investigative Committee has taken over all the children in boarding schools and is trying to recruit them, tell them false stories, show them how the Investigative Committee works

- adds the mayor of Melitopol.

In addition, the Russian Guard created a unit of teenagers called the "Warrior".

This is not a unit that will fight, it's a kind of cadet training, where they (the Russians - ed.) are training active Russian soldiers who tell "their" truth about the war. But all of this is aimed at brainwashing our children, telling them false stories, educating them by example

- summarized Fedorov.

Recall

Russians continue to wreak terror on the occupied territories, abduct and torture civilians and conduct raids in search of partisans. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
bm-30-smerchBM-30 Smerch
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
melitopolMelitopol

