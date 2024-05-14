Enemy attacks Dnipropetrovs'k region with "Shaheds" at night, 4 destroyed

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region overnight with long-range attack drones, but Ukrainian military destroyed four drones in three districts, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, on Tuesday, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with long-range attack drones. The units of the "Vostok" military group destroyed 4 chessboards. One in Novomoskovsk and Kamianske districts. And two more - in Dniprovsky district - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, around midnight, "the sounds of war in the region subsided." Since then, all cities, villages and towns have been quiet.

