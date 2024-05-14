Ukrainian Air Force destroys 18 of 18 Russian attack drones

On the night of May 14, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down all 18 "Shaheds" launched in Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

It is noted that on the night of May 14, the enemy attacked with 18 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from Cape Chauda and one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the occupied Crimea.

The attack was repelled by fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and electronic warfare units. the statement reads

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, all 18 enemy "shaheds" were shot down in Kyiv, Donetsk, Dnipro, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Hostile drones spotted in Kyiv region, air defense system in operation