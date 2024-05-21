Russian army strikes 434 times in Zaporizhzhia region, one killed

One person was killed as a result of enemy shelling in Vasyliv district of Zaporizhzhia region, where Russian troops fired a total of 434 times at 10 settlements over the past day, using 189 drones, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

One man was killed during an enemy attack in Vasylivskyi district. During the day, the occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 434 times. 10 settlements were under enemy fire - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, 189 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka and Kamianske.

16 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Stepnohirsk. 229 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Pryiutne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka and Prymorske.

There were 6 reports of housing destruction.

