Enemy shells Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia: one killed

On Monday, May 20, Russian troops shelled civilian houses in the frontline town of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region, killing a man. This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Occupants shelled frontline Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, and killed a man. Russians again shelled civilian houses. A man was killed by enemy shelling - wrote Fedorov on Telegram.

According to him, the enemy attack resulted in destruction.

Addendum

On May 19, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 378 times . 8 settlements were under enemy fire. One man was wounded during an enemy attack in the Pologivsky district.