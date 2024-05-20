Enemy shells Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia: one killed
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled residential buildings in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, killing a man.
On Monday, May 20, Russian troops shelled civilian houses in the frontline town of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region, killing a man. This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Occupants shelled frontline Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, and killed a man. Russians again shelled civilian houses. A man was killed by enemy shelling
According to him, the enemy attack resulted in destruction.
Addendum
On May 19, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 378 times . 8 settlements were under enemy fire. One man was wounded during an enemy attack in the Pologivsky district.