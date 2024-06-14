Air Defense Forces Destroy Five Shahedin in Dnipropetrovs'k Region

5 shaheds were destroyed by units of the "East" military group at night in Dnipropetrovs'k region. Two in Kamianske district and one each in Dniprovskyi, Synelnykivskyi and Kryvyi Rih districts. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy hit Nikopol with kamikaze drones. They hit in the evening and several times in the morning. People were not injured.

The aggressor also shelled Marhanets community. The consequences of the attacks are being clarified.

