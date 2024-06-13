Enemy attack on Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovs'k region: number of casualties rises to six

The number of casualties increased to six as a result of an enemy attack on Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovs'k region. Two of them are children. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

"According to the updated information, there are six victims in Novomoskovsk. Two of them are children," Lysak wrote.

According to him, 91 private houses, 5 educational institutions, and gas infrastructure were damaged by the enemy attack. Rescuers have already extinguished the fire.

He noted that the first three photos were from the city.

"The aggressor attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones. They hit the district center, Pokrovska and Chervonohryhorivska communities. People are safe. An administrative building, an enterprise, a cafe and a building that was not in use were damaged," noted Lysak.

Addendum

Earlier it was reportedthat initially it was known about two injured children in Novomoskovsk.