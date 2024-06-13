Enemy attack on Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovs'k region: number of casualties rises to six

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Enemy attack on Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovs'k region: number of casualties rises to six

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23040 views

Six people, including two children, were injured as a result of hostile shelling of Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovs'k region, 91 houses, 5 schools and gas infrastructure were damaged.

The number of casualties increased to six as a result of an enemy attack on Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovs'k region. Two of them are children. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

"According to the updated information, there are six victims in Novomoskovsk. Two of them are children," Lysak wrote.

According to him, 91 private houses, 5 educational institutions, and gas infrastructure were damaged by the enemy attack. Rescuers have already extinguished the fire.

He noted that the first three photos were from the city.

"The aggressor attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones. They hit the district center, Pokrovska and Chervonohryhorivska communities. People are safe. An administrative building, an enterprise, a cafe and a building that was not in use were damaged," noted Lysak.

Addendum

Earlier it was reportedthat initially it was known about two injured children in Novomoskovsk.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

