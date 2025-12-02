$42.340.08
49.310.42

Oil giant Exxon interested in buying Lukoil's stake in West Qurna-2 field: Iraq confirms talks – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Exxon Mobil is in talks with Iraq to acquire Lukoil's controlling stake in the West Qurna-2 field. This field accounts for 9% of Iraq's oil production, and potential buyers can negotiate until December 13.

Oil giant Exxon interested in buying Lukoil's stake in West Qurna-2 field: Iraq confirms talks – Reuters
Photo: Reuters

American Exxon Mobil is holding private negotiations with Iraq regarding a possible acquisition of a controlling stake in Lukoil in one of the largest oil fields on the planet – West Qurna-2, five Iraqi government sources told Reuters, UNN writes.

Details

According to the agency's interlocutors, Exxon approached the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, stating its official interest in the assets of the Russian company, which is trying to urgently get rid of international projects after the introduction of US sanctions. If the deal is successful, it will be Exxon's largest return to Iraq in the last decade.

Co-founder of Russia's Lukoil, Fedun, sold his stake in the company - Reuters26.11.25, 10:36 • 3201 view

"Lukoil" owns a 75% operating stake in West Qurna-2 – a field with a daily production of about 470 thousand barrels, which provides 9% of all oil production in Iraq and almost half a percent of global supplies. Due to the suspension of Iraqi payments, the Russian company declared force majeure on the project, which accelerated the search for a buyer.

Banking estimates put the estimated market value of the asset at $1.6 billion. Under the current US Treasury Department license, potential buyers, including Exxon and Chevron, can negotiate with Lukoil until December 13, but a separate approval from Washington is required to conclude the deal.

Sanctions cut Russian oil exports by 15-20%, production to fall by 5% - OP27.11.25, 08:33 • 3440 views

Iraqi officials emphasize that Exxon is considered a priority buyer.

The company has the capacity and experience to manage such a large and complex field

– said a representative of the Iraqi oil industry.

Exxon's return to the country is already underway: in October, the company signed an unofficial memorandum on participation in the development of the Majnoon field and support for oil exports. Against this background, Baghdad is trying to attract leading global players, offering more favorable conditions for extraction projects.

"Lukoil" dissolves international board of directors due to US sanctions pressure – Bloomberg21.11.25, 16:36 • 3131 view

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Reuters
Bloomberg L.P.
Baghdad
Washington, D.C.
Iraq
United States
12:35 PM • 5670 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 17429 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 18315 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 14650 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 16673 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 50277 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 48378 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 58941 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 49530 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 45353 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo