In anticipation of Israel's revenge: Iran announces suspension of indirect talks with the US
Kyiv • UNN
Iran suspended indirect talks with the United States in Oman due to tensions with Israel. Iran's Foreign Minister said that the talks will not resume until the current crisis is overcome.
Iran has suspended indirect talks with the United States in Oman amid high tensions over a possible Israeli strike in response to a large-scale missile attack by Iran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, UNN reports citing The Times of Israel.
Details
Araghchi made the comment to Iranian state media while in Muscat, Oman. As noted, the Sultanate on the eastern tip of the Arabian Peninsula has long been a mediator between Iran and the United States, especially during the secret negotiations that led to Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
“The process in Muscat is currently suspended due to the special situation in the region,” Araghchi said, according to the state news agency IRNA. “We see no reason for negotiations until we overcome the current crisis,” he added.
It is noted that Iran under the new President Massoud Peseshkian is signaling its desire to negotiate with the United States on lifting sanctions. Since then-President Donald Trump withdrew America from the nuclear deal, Tehran has begun enriching uranium to almost weapons-grade levels and increasing the size of its stockpile. However, U.S. intelligence agencies and officials insist that Iran has not begun building nuclear weapons.
Meanwhile, Israel has threatened to retaliate against ballistic missiles fired by Iran earlier this month.
Recall
A senior U.S. State Department official saidthat Israel has not given any guarantees not to attack Iran's nuclear facilities in response to missile strikes. The United States hopes for Israel's “wisdom” but is uncertain about its plans.
According to NBC News, U.S. officials believe that Israel has narrowed its targets in response to a large-scale missile attack by Iran earlier this month.