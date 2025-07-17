More than 60 people died, 11 went missing as a result of a fire in a shopping center in eastern Iraq

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
05:27 AM • 44130 views
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
04:00 AM • 137570 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 91328 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 117653 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 104933 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 88696 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 220102 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 68251 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 77647 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90554 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.4m/s
75%
745mm
Popular news
Large-scale operation against pro-Russian hacker network carried out in Europe: detailsJuly 16, 10:55 PM • 75423 views
"Incredible Innovation": Kellogg Praises Ukrainian Drone ProductionJuly 17, 01:16 AM • 71400 views
Drone hit a high-rise building in Voronezh, there are casualtiesJuly 17, 01:38 AM • 90234 views
Ukrainian "Ruslan" completed modernization and departed for GermanyJuly 17, 02:17 AM • 28574 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 74873 views
Publications
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 77049 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack04:00 AM • 137594 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 220116 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 166609 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 318781 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 16180 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 154772 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 176876 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 118676 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 131233 views
Actual
Facebook
BM-30 Smerch
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Leopard 2

More than 60 people died, 11 went missing as a result of a fire in a shopping center in eastern Iraq

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2060 views

In the city of Kut, Iraq, a fire in the newly opened "Hypermarket" claimed the lives of over 60 people, including women and children. Another 11 people are considered missing after the incident that occurred on Wednesday evening.

More than 60 people died, 11 went missing as a result of a fire in a shopping center in eastern Iraq

On Wednesday evening, a devastating fire broke out at the "Hypermarket" shopping center in the city of Kut, the capital of Wasit province in eastern Iraq. On Thursday, Iraqi officials reported that more than 60 people, including women and children, died in the fire at the newly opened shopping center in Wasit province, eastern Iraq.

UNN reports with reference to RFI, AFP, and Anadolu Ajansı.

Details

The fire at a shopping center in the Iraqi city of Al-Kut on Wednesday evening killed 61 people, the Iraqi Interior Ministry said. Earlier, a medical source and a representative of the Wasit Provincial Health Department reported that the death toll exceeded 50.

Among the victims are 14 charred bodies that have not yet been identified

– the ministry's statement said.

The fire started on the first floor and then quickly spread.

Ambulances continued to transport the injured until 4 AM, filling beds at the hospital in Kut, about 160 kilometers southeast of Baghdad.

An AFP correspondent reported that the shopping center had opened only five days ago. The fire was brought under control, but firefighters continued to search for missing people on Thursday. At least 11 people are reported missing.

Addition

The governor declared three days of mourning in the province and noted that local authorities would take legal action against the owner of the building and the shopping center. "This tragedy is a great shock. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire," he said.

Recall

After a massive fire destroyed the main stage of the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium, international visitors are still arriving at the DreamVille campsite. Currently, the only certainty is that the campsite will open and that foreign guests will continue to be welcomed in Brussels, media report.

In Chernihiv, a fire broke out at the city market at night, where kiosks and the roof of the meat pavilion caught fire. 53 rescuers and 14 units of equipment promptly extinguished the blaze, preventing the widespread spread of fire.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Baghdad
Iraq
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9