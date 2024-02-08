US drone strike kills Iraqi group leader behind deadly attack on US base

A US drone strike in Baghdad killed the commander of an Iraqi group accused of a deadly attack on a US base in Jordan last week. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

The commander of the Iraqi group Kataib Hezbollah was responsible for direct planning and participation in attacks on US forces in the region, the Pentagon said.

"Hezbollah recognized the US strike and said it was preparing a retaliatory strike. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani accused the United States of violating his country's sovereignty. He added that the strike would push Baghdad to end the mission of the US-led military coalition.

Context

U.S. President Joe Biden approved the strike against the commander early last week. The Pentagon launched the operation when military planners knew they could take the shot and the risk of civilian casualties would be reduced. Iraqi officials were notified of the strike shortly after it was carried out, the Pentagon said.

The US strike in Iraq was part of a more aggressive response against leaders of Iranian-linked groups responsible for at least 168 attacks on US forces based in the region.

Following an Iraqi drone strike on January 28 that killed three Americans at an American outpost in Jordan near the border with Syria, the United States launched retaliatory airstrikes against Iranian paramilitary forces that Tehran supports in Syria and Iraq.

Reuters: 40 people killed in US air strikes on targets in Iraq and Syria