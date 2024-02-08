US drone strike kills Iraqi group leader behind deadly attack on US base

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 2133 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103672 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131226 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131714 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173002 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170308 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277523 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178074 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167056 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148751 views

March 2, 02:31 AM • 33712 views
March 2, 04:32 AM • 96845 views
March 2, 04:43 AM • 94049 views
March 2, 05:19 AM • 100971 views
March 2, 05:34 AM • 48671 views
11:46 AM • 2133 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277523 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245900 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 231084 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 256494 views
10:40 AM • 13579 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131226 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 104309 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 104409 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 120657 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24204 views

A U.S. drone strike in Baghdad killed the commander of the Iraqi group Kataib Hezbollah, who was responsible for planning and participating in attacks on U.S. troops in the region.

A US drone strike in Baghdad killed the commander of an Iraqi group accused of a deadly attack on a US base in Jordan last week. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

The commander of the Iraqi group Kataib Hezbollah was responsible for direct planning and participation in attacks on US forces in the region, the Pentagon said.

"Hezbollah recognized the US strike and said it was preparing a retaliatory strike. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani accused the United States of violating his country's sovereignty. He added that the strike would push Baghdad to end the mission of the US-led military coalition.

Context

U.S. President Joe Biden approved the strike against the commander early last week. The Pentagon launched the operation when military planners knew they could take the shot and the risk of civilian casualties would be reduced. Iraqi officials were notified of the strike shortly after it was carried out, the Pentagon said.

The US strike in Iraq was part of a more aggressive response against leaders of Iranian-linked groups responsible for at least 168 attacks on US forces based in the region.

Following an Iraqi drone strike on January 28 that killed three Americans at an American outpost in Jordan near the border with Syria, the United States launched retaliatory airstrikes against Iranian paramilitary forces that Tehran supports in Syria and Iraq.

Reuters: 40 people killed in US air strikes on targets in Iraq and Syria

