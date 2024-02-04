Reuters: 40 people killed in US air strikes on targets in Iraq and Syria

US air strikes on targets in Iraq and Syria killed 40 people. The US military said that the strikes were carried out with the understanding that there would be casualties at the targets. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On February 3, the United States conducted air strikes on more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria. These targets are associated with the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and pro-Iranian militant groups. These strikes were the first response to the attack on the US military base in Jordan. In the near future, the US military will continue operations in the region.

At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister Nasser Qanaani said that these strikes represent "another adventurous and strategic mistake that will only lead to increased tension and instability.

In turn, the Iraqi authorities summoned the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Baghdad to lodge an official protest. And Iranian-backed groups claimed that 16 of their members, including fighters and medics, were killed, although the government had previously stated that the 16 dead were civilians.

AddendumAddendum

According to the director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdulrahman, 23 people guarding the facilities were killed in the strikes.

Meanwhile, the director of the Joint Staff, American Lieutenant General Douglas Sims, said the attacks were successful because they were followed by large secondary explosions when they hit the militants' weapons arsenals. He noted that the strikes were carried out with the knowledge that there would be casualties at the facilities.

