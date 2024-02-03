It became known where the US hit during the attack on Iraq

Among the targets hit by US strikes in Iraq were the headquarters of unnamed armed groups and a small arms depot. Such data is cited by the France-Presse agency with reference to Iraqi sources, UNN reports .

Details

"According to preliminary data, the target was the headquarters of the armed groups near the town of El-Kaim, it was a small arms depot said a source in the Iraqi Interior Ministry.

A second source told the agency that two strikes were carried out on positions in the Akashat area. According to the source, the strikes "resulted in wounded," but the exact number of wounded is unknown.

Context

Earlier, the U.S. Central Command reported 85 targets hit as a result of strikes in Iraq and Syria. The US strikes were in response to an attack on the US military in Jordan.

It is noted that "many aircraft" took part in the operation, including long-range bombers. Among the objects that were bombed are command and control centers, intelligence centers and warehouses with drones, and more than 125 precision-guided munitions were used during the air strikes.

