Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

It became known where the US hit during the attack on Iraq

It became known where the US hit during the attack on Iraq

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106260 views

The United States has struck the headquarters of armed groups and a small arms depot near al-Qaim in Iraq, and wounded people at positions in Aqashat, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Interior and military sources.

Among the targets hit by US strikes in Iraq were the headquarters of unnamed armed groups and a small arms depot. Such data is cited by the France-Presse agency with reference to Iraqi sources, UNN reports .

Details

"According to preliminary data, the target was the headquarters of the armed groups near the town of El-Kaim, it was a small arms depot

said a source in the Iraqi Interior Ministry.

A second source told the agency that two strikes were carried out on positions in the Akashat area. According to the source, the strikes "resulted in wounded," but the exact number of wounded is unknown.

Context

Earlier, the U.S. Central Command reported 85 targets hit as a result of strikes in Iraq and Syria. The US strikes were in response to an attack on the US military in Jordan.

It is noted that "many aircraft" took part in the operation, including long-range bombers. Among the objects that were bombed are command and control centers, intelligence centers and warehouses with drones, and more than 125 precision-guided munitions were used during the air strikes.

Biden and Pentagon chief make statements on US strikes on Iraq and Syria03.02.24, 00:56 • 33311 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
united-states-central-commandUnited States Central Command
iraqIraq
united-statesUnited States

