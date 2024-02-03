ukenru
Biden and Pentagon chief make statements on US strikes on Iraq and Syria

Biden and Pentagon chief make statements on US strikes on Iraq and Syria

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33308 views

The U.S. military struck seven targets in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militants in response to a missile attack in Iraq that killed three U.S. servicemen.

Following an attack on U.S. and coalition forces in northeastern Jordan last week that killed three U.S. servicemen, the United States struck seven targets in Iraq and Syria on President Biden's orders. This was stated by the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin, according to the department's website, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that among the seven sites attacked by US forces there are 85 targets used by the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

This is the beginning of our response. The President has ordered additional steps to hold the IRGC and its affiliated militias accountable for attacks on U.S. and coalition forces

the Pentagon chief said in a statement.

He emphasized that the strikes would be deployed at the right time and place.

We do not want conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else, but the president and I will not tolerate attacks on American forces. We will take all necessary measures to protect the United States, our forces, and our interests

Austin added.

Addendum Addendum

President Joe Biden also made a statement regarding US strikes in the Middle East.

Biden said that he had spoken with the families of the three dead American soldiers who were killed at the base in Jordan.

This afternoon, at my direction, U.S. forces struck targets in Iraq and Syria that the IRGC and its affiliated militias are using to attack U.S. forces. Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing

the US president said in a statement.

He emphasized that the United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world.

But let all those who would harm us know that if you harm an American, we will respond

Biden summarized.

US launches air strikes in Iraq and Syria, using 125 missiles03.02.24, 00:12 • 31906 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

the-pentagonThe Pentagon
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
iraqIraq
jordanJordan
syriaSyria
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
Contact us about advertising

Contact us about advertising