Biden and Pentagon chief make statements on US strikes on Iraq and Syria

Following an attack on U.S. and coalition forces in northeastern Jordan last week that killed three U.S. servicemen, the United States struck seven targets in Iraq and Syria on President Biden's orders. This was stated by the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin, according to the department's website, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that among the seven sites attacked by US forces there are 85 targets used by the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

This is the beginning of our response. The President has ordered additional steps to hold the IRGC and its affiliated militias accountable for attacks on U.S. and coalition forces the Pentagon chief said in a statement.

He emphasized that the strikes would be deployed at the right time and place.

We do not want conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else, but the president and I will not tolerate attacks on American forces. We will take all necessary measures to protect the United States, our forces, and our interests Austin added.

President Joe Biden also made a statement regarding US strikes in the Middle East.

Biden said that he had spoken with the families of the three dead American soldiers who were killed at the base in Jordan.

This afternoon, at my direction, U.S. forces struck targets in Iraq and Syria that the IRGC and its affiliated militias are using to attack U.S. forces. Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing the US president said in a statement.

He emphasized that the United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world.

But let all those who would harm us know that if you harm an American, we will respond Biden summarized.

