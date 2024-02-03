US launches air strikes in Iraq and Syria, using 125 missiles

The United States has launched air strikes on a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and related groups in Iraq and Syria. This was reported by the Central Command of the US Armed Forces, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that during the strikes, the US military used more than 125 missiles and hit more than 85 targets. The strikes targeted command and control operational centers, intelligence centers, missile and drone storage facilities, as well as logistics and ammunition supply chains.

We struck more than 85 Iranian-related targets in Iraq and Syria, using 125 precision-guided munitions and long-range bombers flown in from the United States. The targets included command and control operations centers, intelligence centers, missiles, rockets, unmanned aerial vehicle depots, logistics facilities, and munitions supply chain infrastructure the U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

The video, which was posted on social media, shows a secondary detonation after a U.S. strike on one of the bases associated with the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps near Al Qaim in Iraq.

Context

Earlier, ABC News reported that this was a response to a drone strike on a US base in Jordan.

