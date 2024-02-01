ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
US believes military base in Jordan attacked by Iranian drone - media

US believes military base in Jordan attacked by Iranian drone - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25597 views

The US concludes that a military base in Jordan was attacked by an Iranian-made drone.

The United States has concluded that the drone used to attack its base in Jordan was produced by Iran. This was reported by Reuters with reference to four American officials, UNN writes. 

Details 

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not disclose details about the drone model.

Although it was initially assumed that the drone was most likely Iranian, an official assessment was made only recently after fragments of it were found.

Washington reportedly blamed the attack on Iranian-backed militants. But he also said that Iran was ultimately responsible, given its support for the militants.

As noted, this was the first killing of American soldiers in the Middle East since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in October. 

Addendum

President Joe Biden's administration says it is not seeking war with Iran, despite growing pressure from Republicans to respond decisively. 

In his turn, Iran's envoy to the United States said that Tehran would respond decisively to any attack on its territory, its interests, or Iranian citizens outside its borders.

Recall 

Three US soldiers were killed and more than 40 wounded in an air drone strike on a US military base in Jordan on the night of January 28. 

Bloomberg: Attack on US base in Jordan puts Biden in front of the most significant challenge of his presidency

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World
reutersReuters
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
jordanJordan
tehranTehran
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

