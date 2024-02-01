US believes military base in Jordan attacked by Iranian drone - media

The United States has concluded that the drone used to attack its base in Jordan was produced by Iran. This was reported by Reuters with reference to four American officials, UNN writes.

Details

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not disclose details about the drone model.

Although it was initially assumed that the drone was most likely Iranian, an official assessment was made only recently after fragments of it were found.

Washington reportedly blamed the attack on Iranian-backed militants. But he also said that Iran was ultimately responsible, given its support for the militants.

As noted, this was the first killing of American soldiers in the Middle East since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in October.

Addendum

President Joe Biden's administration says it is not seeking war with Iran, despite growing pressure from Republicans to respond decisively.

In his turn, Iran's envoy to the United States said that Tehran would respond decisively to any attack on its territory, its interests, or Iranian citizens outside its borders.

Recall

Three US soldiers were killed and more than 40 wounded in an air drone strike on a US military base in Jordan on the night of January 28.

Bloomberg: Attack on US base in Jordan puts Biden in front of the most significant challenge of his presidency