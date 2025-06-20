Mass protests are taking place in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen due to Israeli strikes on Iran
Kyiv • UNN
Thousands of people in Middle Eastern countries have protested, condemning the actions of Israel and the US after Israeli strikes on Iran. Demonstrators chanted slogans against both countries and expressed solidarity with the Iranian government.
Thousands of people took to the streets to protest after Israeli strikes on Iran, condemning the actions of Israel and the United States. This was reported by UNN with reference to France 24.
Details
On Friday, following prayers, large-scale protests took place in cities across the Middle East. Demonstrators chanted slogans against Israel and the United States, held portraits of commanders killed since the beginning of the conflict, and carried flags of Iran and the Lebanese group "Hezbollah."
“This is Friday of solidarity and resistance of the Iranian nation across the country,”
“I will sacrifice my life for my leader,”
In Tehran, Imam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari stated during prayers that Israel was acting out of "desperation."
“They launched psychological warfare to turn the country's people against the government. Their plans were precise, but their calculations were laughable,”
Protests by country
Iran
Protests took place in Tehran, Tabriz, and Shiraz. Demonstrators carried flags and portraits of fallen commanders.
Iraq
Thousands of supporters of Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr took to the streets of Baghdad and other cities.
“No to Israel! No to America!”
In Kufa, protesters set fire to Israeli and US flags.
Lebanon
In the southern suburbs of Beirut, hundreds of Hezbollah supporters protested. People carried flags of Iran, Lebanon, and Hezbollah, and portraits of Khamenei.
Yemen
In the capital Sanaa and other regions, tens of thousands of people protested at the initiative of the Houthis.
Recall
The conflict escalated after Israel's attack on Iran, which was a response to Tehran's previous attacks. Iran responded with a missile strike.