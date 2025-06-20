Mass protests are taking place in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen due to Israeli strikes on Iran

Thousands of people took to the streets to protest after Israeli strikes on Iran, condemning the actions of Israel and the United States. This was reported by UNN with reference to France 24.

Details

On Friday, following prayers, large-scale protests took place in cities across the Middle East. Demonstrators chanted slogans against Israel and the United States, held portraits of commanders killed since the beginning of the conflict, and carried flags of Iran and the Lebanese group "Hezbollah."

“This is Friday of solidarity and resistance of the Iranian nation across the country,” – said an Iranian state television news anchor.

“I will sacrifice my life for my leader,” – read one of the banners, referring to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In Tehran, Imam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari stated during prayers that Israel was acting out of "desperation."

“They launched psychological warfare to turn the country's people against the government. Their plans were precise, but their calculations were laughable,” – noted the Imam.

Protests by country

Iran

Protests took place in Tehran, Tabriz, and Shiraz. Demonstrators carried flags and portraits of fallen commanders.

Iraq

Thousands of supporters of Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr took to the streets of Baghdad and other cities.

“No to Israel! No to America!” – chanted the participants in Sadr City.

In Kufa, protesters set fire to Israeli and US flags.

Lebanon

In the southern suburbs of Beirut, hundreds of Hezbollah supporters protested. People carried flags of Iran, Lebanon, and Hezbollah, and portraits of Khamenei.

Yemen

In the capital Sanaa and other regions, tens of thousands of people protested at the initiative of the Houthis.

Recall

The conflict escalated after Israel's attack on Iran, which was a response to Tehran's previous attacks. Iran responded with a missile strike.