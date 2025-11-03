Iraq to disarm militant groups after US troop withdrawal by September 2026

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stated that the disarmament of armed groups in the country will only be possible after the complete withdrawal of American troops. He emphasized that security in Iraq has stabilized, so the presence of the coalition is no longer justified. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In an interview with Reuters, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stated that his country is ready to transfer all weapons under state control, but this process is impossible as long as the US-led coalition remains in Iraq.

Iraq and Turkey launched a new stage of cooperation in the water sector: projects will be financed by revenues from Iraqi oil

ISIS is gone. Security and stability? Thank God they are there... so give me an excuse for the presence of 86 states (in the coalition - ed.) - said the prime minister.

According to him, the plan for the withdrawal of multinational forces, which have been in the country since 2014, remains in effect until September 2026. After that, Baghdad will be able to implement a program of complete disarmament of non-state formations.

Iraq began excavating the largest mass grave of ISIS victims near Mosul

Then there will definitely be a clear program for the cessation of any weapons outside state institutions. This is a requirement of all - Sudani noted.

He added that some militants could "join official security forces or go into politics, laying down their arms."

The Prime Minister also stressed that Iraq will not allow anyone to drag the country into external conflicts.

Iraq clearly states: state institutions decide issues of war and peace. No party can drag Iraq into war - he added.

Iraq is currently balancing between the influence of the US and Iran, which has strong political and paramilitary positions in the country. Efforts to disarm Iranian-backed groups continue amid Washington's demands to limit the activities of the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Explosion at oil depot in Iraq: casualties and injuries reported