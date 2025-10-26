$41.900.00
Explosion at oil depot in Iraq: casualties and injuries reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 972 views

A powerful explosion occurred at an oil depot in the Iraqi city of Basra, causing a fire and leading to the deaths of two workers and injuries to several others. Crude oil supplies to world markets have not been suspended, and production at the Zubair field has not been affected.

Explosion at oil depot in Iraq: casualties and injuries reported

A powerful explosion occurred at an oil depot in Iraq, causing a fire that injured several people, UNN reports with reference to Sky News Arabia.

Details

On Sunday, an explosion at an oil depot in the Barhasia area of Basra, southeastern Iraq, caused a fire that injured several people.

Reuters reported that two workers were killed and several others were injured in the incident.

Iraqi sources reported that the fire engulfed several oil depots at the Zubair field, the largest joint pipeline complex that transports oil from fields to tanks and export pipelines to export platforms in the Persian Gulf.

Oil prices fall amid resumption of exports from Iraqi Kurdistan and OPEC+ plans29.09.25, 08:13 • 4348 views

According to sources, crude oil supplies to world markets have not been suspended, and civil defense forces continue to extinguish the fire.

Officials also stated that production at the field was not affected and currently stands at 400,000 barrels per day.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Technology
Energy
Reuters
Iraq