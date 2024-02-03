ukenru
Iraq claims 16 killed in overnight US airstrikes

Iraq claims 16 killed in overnight US airstrikes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30732 views

16 people are killed and 25 wounded in US airstrikes on pro-Iranian targets in Iraq, according to the Iraqi Prime Minister's office.

16 people were killed, including civilians, and 25 were wounded in overnight US airstrikes on pro-Iranian targets in Iraq, the office of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said on Saturday, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office condemned the strikes as "a new aggression against Iraq's sovereignty" and denied that they had been coordinated in advance by the Baghdad government with Washington, calling such claims "lies.

The presence of the U.S.-led military coalition in the region "has become a cause for threatening security and stability in Iraq and a justification for dragging Iraq into regional and international conflicts," the statement added.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising