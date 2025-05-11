The Ukrainian U17 Greco-Roman wrestling team won 12 medals at the tournament in Bucharest

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy
05:14 PM • 1382 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 20862 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 56297 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 74994 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 68326 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 96500 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 58445 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 71641 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 74901 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64542 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1.6m/s
52%
749mm
Popular news

Defense forces shot down 60 enemy UAVs overnight, another 41 were lost

May 11, 08:06 AM • 10458 views

More than 8,000 civilians still remain in the Kupiansk region, despite daily shelling - OVA

May 11, 08:51 AM • 11540 views

Snow in May: it's snowing on the way to Bukovel - drivers are advised to be careful

May 11, 10:54 AM • 10807 views

Homemade pizza for Sunday dinner: 3 delicious recipes

12:03 PM • 7702 views

Ukraine warns of frost: yellow and orange levels of danger declared

01:17 PM • 16088 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 41655 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 150442 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 161304 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 143366 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 204012 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

12:16 PM • 4730 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 19840 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 96498 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 50252 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 56923 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

The Ukrainian U17 Greco-Roman wrestling team won 12 medals at the tournament in Bucharest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1284 views

The Ukrainian U17 Greco-Roman wrestling team won 6 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze medals at a prestigious international tournament in Romania.

The Ukrainian U17 Greco-Roman wrestling team won 12 medals at the tournament in Bucharest

The Ukrainian national team in Greco-Roman wrestling U17 won 12 medals at the Constantin Alexandru & Iona W. Popovici international tournament in Bucharest (Romania). This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"Gold": Herman Basarab (48 kg); Ilya Vanzhul (51 kg); Bohdan Makarovets (55 kg); Denys Seredin (60 kg); Timur Larin (92 kg); Anatoliy Novachenko (110 kg).

"Silver": Serhiy Yarchenko (71 kg); Tymofiy Khymytsia (92 kg).

"Bronze": Denys Kiryk (48 kg); Yegor Tarasenko (65 kg); Danylo Vuziy (80 kg); Tymofiy Prykhodko (110 kg).

Congratulations to the winners, prize-winners of the prestigious tournament and coaches of the team with a great result

- the message says

Mahuchikh Wins What Gravity Challenge Tournament With Best Result Of The Season 09.05.25, 20:55 • 7962 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Sports
Bucharest
Romania
Ukraine
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$103,985.70
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,470.51