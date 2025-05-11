The Ukrainian U17 Greco-Roman wrestling team won 12 medals at the tournament in Bucharest

The Ukrainian national team in Greco-Roman wrestling U17 won 12 medals at the Constantin Alexandru & Iona W. Popovici international tournament in Bucharest (Romania). This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"Gold": Herman Basarab (48 kg); Ilya Vanzhul (51 kg); Bohdan Makarovets (55 kg); Denys Seredin (60 kg); Timur Larin (92 kg); Anatoliy Novachenko (110 kg).

"Silver": Serhiy Yarchenko (71 kg); Tymofiy Khymytsia (92 kg).

"Bronze": Denys Kiryk (48 kg); Yegor Tarasenko (65 kg); Danylo Vuziy (80 kg); Tymofiy Prykhodko (110 kg).

Congratulations to the winners, prize-winners of the prestigious tournament and coaches of the team with a great result - the message says

Mahuchikh Wins What Gravity Challenge Tournament With Best Result Of The Season