Russia bypasses sanctions through Indonesian port of Karimun - foreign intelligence

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
May 11, 05:32 AM • 17809 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 50232 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 72193 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 65935 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 94027 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 57742 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 71202 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 74648 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64433 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66412 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Five houses were damaged in the Kyiv region as a result of the morning attack, one person was injured - OVA

May 11, 06:21 AM • 16593 views

Defense forces shot down 60 enemy UAVs overnight, another 41 were lost

May 11, 08:06 AM • 5918 views

More than 8,000 civilians still remain in the Kupiansk region, despite daily shelling - OVA

May 11, 08:51 AM • 7384 views

Snow in May: it's snowing on the way to Bukovel - drivers are advised to be careful

10:54 AM • 5620 views

Ukraine warns of frost: yellow and orange levels of danger declared

01:17 PM • 11563 views
What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 39687 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 148562 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 159598 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 141736 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 202418 views
Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

12:16 PM • 2982 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsik and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 19128 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 94023 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 49649 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 56357 views
Russia bypasses sanctions through Indonesian port of Karimun - foreign intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reports that Russia is using the Indonesian port of Karimun to circumvent sanctions by mixing petroleum products and re-exporting them to Asia.

Russia bypasses sanctions through Indonesian port of Karimun - foreign intelligence

Russia is actively using the Indonesian port of Karimun to circumvent Western sanctions and export oil and petroleum products. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Under Western sanctions, Russia is looking for alternative routes for exporting oil and petroleum products. In 2025, the Indonesian port of Karimun became the largest transshipment point for Russian oil. At the same time, the operation of the terminal is not controlled by the Indonesian authorities - the terminal is located in a free trade zone and outside the jurisdiction of the country

- the statement reads.

"Transshipment through Karimun allows Russian companies to circumvent sanctions. At the port, Russian petroleum products are mixed with petroleum products from other countries of origin. After that, energy carriers are considered Indonesian, and Western sanctions do not apply to them. Subsequently, petroleum products are re-exported to Singapore, Malaysia and China," the SZR reports.

According to reports, since the beginning of 2025, 590,000 tons of fuel oil have been delivered from the port of Ust-Luga to Karimun, compared to 100,000 tons in the same period of 2024. In addition, transshipment of about 217,000 tons of diesel fuel and 50,000 tons of crude oil was recorded for the first time.

Also, in March-April 2025, at least three cargoes arrived in Karimun on tankers that are under EU and UK sanctions. 

Intermediaries in the trade of sanctioned goods are little-known trading firms that often change their names before arriving at their final destinations

- the statement reads.

Let us remind you

Earlier, it was reported that the British government announced the imposition of sanctions against 100 Russian oil tankers of the so-called "shadow fleet", which help Russia circumvent Western sanctions. 

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

