Russia bypasses sanctions through Indonesian port of Karimun - foreign intelligence

Russia is actively using the Indonesian port of Karimun to circumvent Western sanctions and export oil and petroleum products. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Under Western sanctions, Russia is looking for alternative routes for exporting oil and petroleum products. In 2025, the Indonesian port of Karimun became the largest transshipment point for Russian oil. At the same time, the operation of the terminal is not controlled by the Indonesian authorities - the terminal is located in a free trade zone and outside the jurisdiction of the country - the statement reads.

"Transshipment through Karimun allows Russian companies to circumvent sanctions. At the port, Russian petroleum products are mixed with petroleum products from other countries of origin. After that, energy carriers are considered Indonesian, and Western sanctions do not apply to them. Subsequently, petroleum products are re-exported to Singapore, Malaysia and China," the SZR reports.

According to reports, since the beginning of 2025, 590,000 tons of fuel oil have been delivered from the port of Ust-Luga to Karimun, compared to 100,000 tons in the same period of 2024. In addition, transshipment of about 217,000 tons of diesel fuel and 50,000 tons of crude oil was recorded for the first time.

Also, in March-April 2025, at least three cargoes arrived in Karimun on tankers that are under EU and UK sanctions.

Intermediaries in the trade of sanctioned goods are little-known trading firms that often change their names before arriving at their final destinations - the statement reads.

Let us remind you

Earlier, it was reported that the British government announced the imposition of sanctions against 100 Russian oil tankers of the so-called "shadow fleet", which help Russia circumvent Western sanctions.