Qatar is preparing to gift Trump a "flying palace" worth $400 million - media

The Royal Family of Qatar is preparing to present US President Donald Trump with a Boeing 747-8 jet, known as the "flying palace." This is reported by ABC News.

President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to accept a Boeing 747-8 aircraft from the Qatari royal family. It could become the most expensive ever offered to the United States by a foreign country.

The plane is planned to be used until the end of Trump's term as the new Air Force One, after which it will be transferred to the fund of his library.

According to the publication, the gift will be officially announced next week when Trump visits Qatar as part of his first foreign visit.

Such an unprecedented gift may raise questions about its legality, because American law prohibits government officials from accepting expensive gifts from foreign countries - the publication notes.

Journalists' sources write that lawyers of the White House and the Ministry of Justice have already prepared a legal opinion for the Minister of Defense Pete Hegset, in which they claim that the Ministry of Defense has the right to accept this plane as a gift.

Aviation experts estimate the cost of the aircraft at approximately $400 million, excluding additional security and communications equipment.

President of the United States of America Donald Trump will fly to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in May. His visit to the three countries will last three days.