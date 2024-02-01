ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 8168 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277851 views
"We are not afraid of war": Iran warns US it won't let any attack go unanswered

"We are not afraid of war": Iran warns US it won't let any attack go unanswered

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22049 views

Iran warns that it will respond decisively to any US attack and will not tolerate threats in response to the ballistic missile attack on a US base in Jordan that killed three US soldiers.

On Wednesday, Iran called on the United States to "stop using threatening language," while Washington vowed retaliation after three soldiers were killed in an attack attributed to a pro-Iranian group.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Iran will respond to any threat from the United States, Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Hossein Salami said on Wednesday.

We hear threats from American officials, and we answer them that they have already checked us out, and now we know each other, no threat will go unanswered

- Salami said from Iran, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The statement came after US President Joe Biden announced a planned response to a ballistic missile attack on a US base in Jordan that killed three US soldiers and wounded dozens. Although Biden did not elaborate on his decision, he emphasized that the United States does not seek a regional war.

AddendumAddendum

The pro-Iranian Iraqi militia Hezbollah Brigades claimed responsibility for the deaths of the Americans and announced that it had suspended attacks on US forces in the region in order not to embarrass the Baghdad government. Earlier, Biden blamed the attack on the Tower 22 base, located near the Syrian border, on "extremist armed groups backed by Iran".

Recall

Iran denies any involvement in a drone attack on a U.S. base near Jordan's border with Syria that killed three U.S. servicemen.

The United States says it has prevented a large-scale cyberattack involving China01.02.24, 09:59 • 31506 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
reutersReuters
baghdadBaghdad
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
jordanJordan
tehranTehran
syriaSyria
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

