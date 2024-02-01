"We are not afraid of war": Iran warns US it won't let any attack go unanswered

On Wednesday, Iran called on the United States to "stop using threatening language," while Washington vowed retaliation after three soldiers were killed in an attack attributed to a pro-Iranian group.

Iran will respond to any threat from the United States, Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Hossein Salami said on Wednesday.

We hear threats from American officials, and we answer them that they have already checked us out, and now we know each other, no threat will go unanswered - Salami said from Iran, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The statement came after US President Joe Biden announced a planned response to a ballistic missile attack on a US base in Jordan that killed three US soldiers and wounded dozens. Although Biden did not elaborate on his decision, he emphasized that the United States does not seek a regional war.

The pro-Iranian Iraqi militia Hezbollah Brigades claimed responsibility for the deaths of the Americans and announced that it had suspended attacks on US forces in the region in order not to embarrass the Baghdad government. Earlier, Biden blamed the attack on the Tower 22 base, located near the Syrian border, on "extremist armed groups backed by Iran".

Iran denies any involvement in a drone attack on a U.S. base near Jordan's border with Syria that killed three U.S. servicemen.

