The US government has announced the neutralization of the Volt Typhoon cyberpiracy network, which, according to Washington, targeted the country's civilian infrastructure and is linked to China. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

U.S. officials are particularly concerned about Beijing's interest in penetrating U.S. critical infrastructure networks, which, according to U.S. officials, is an unparalleled challenge to the country's cybersecurity. Yesterday, according to U.S. officials, an extremely dangerous hacking operation, which China is likely to be involved in, was prevented. It is indicated that hundreds of infected routers were used to covertly attack U.S. and allied critical infrastructure networks.

It is a world in which a major crisis halfway across the globe can endanger American lives at home by destroying our pipelines, severing our telecommunications, polluting our waterways, destroying our transportation facilities - all to provoke panic and chaos in society and undermine our ability to mobilize military power and civic will ," said Jen Easterly, director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, during a speech to Congress on Wednesday on cyber threats from China.

According to her, the activity that is currently being attributed to China is "most likely just the tip of the iceberg.

On Wednesday, January 31, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray and other senior security officials issued stark warnings about the threat posed by China's cyber intrusions into U.S. critical infrastructure networks during testimony before the Communist Party of China's Special Committee.

Chinese hackers are taking up positions in U.S. infrastructure, preparing to wreak havoc and cause real harm to U.S. citizens and communities if or when China decides it is time to strike - said Ray.

Although officials did not specify which critical infrastructure was targeted in the router disruption campaign revealed on Wednesday, Ray said Chinese hackers have recently been seen attacking "our water treatment plants, power grids, oil and gas pipelines, and transportation systems."

