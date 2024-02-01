The United States says it has prevented a large-scale cyberattack involving China

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102116 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128898 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129993 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171480 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169368 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275689 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177849 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167015 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148721 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244373 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101720 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 86399 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 83015 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 95335 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35964 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275689 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244373 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229589 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255039 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240922 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 4446 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128898 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103746 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103872 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120176 views
The United States says it has prevented a large-scale cyberattack involving China

The United States says it has prevented a large-scale cyberattack involving China

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31506 views

The US government claims to have prevented a large-scale cyberattack involving China by neutralizing the Volt Typhoon network, which allegedly targeted US civilian infrastructure and had ties to China.

The US government has announced the neutralization of the Volt Typhoon cyberpiracy network, which, according to Washington, targeted the country's civilian infrastructure and is linked to China. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

U.S. officials are particularly concerned about Beijing's interest in penetrating U.S. critical infrastructure networks, which, according to U.S. officials, is an unparalleled challenge to the country's cybersecurity. Yesterday, according to U.S. officials, an extremely dangerous hacking operation, which China is likely to be involved in, was prevented. It is indicated that hundreds of infected routers were used to covertly attack U.S. and allied critical infrastructure networks.

It is a world in which a major crisis halfway across the globe can endanger American lives at home by destroying our pipelines, severing our telecommunications, polluting our waterways, destroying our transportation facilities - all to provoke panic and chaos in society and undermine our ability to mobilize military power and civic will

 ," said Jen Easterly, director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, during a speech to Congress on Wednesday on cyber threats from China.

According to her, the activity that is currently being attributed to China is "most likely just the tip of the iceberg.

On Wednesday, January 31, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray and other senior security officials issued stark warnings about the threat posed by China's cyber intrusions into U.S. critical infrastructure networks during testimony before the Communist Party of China's Special Committee.

Chinese hackers are taking up positions in U.S. infrastructure, preparing to wreak havoc and cause real harm to U.S. citizens and communities if or when China decides it is time to strike

- said Ray.

Although officials did not specify which critical infrastructure was targeted in the router disruption campaign revealed on Wednesday, Ray said Chinese hackers have recently been seen attacking "our water treatment plants, power grids, oil and gas pipelines, and transportation systems."

Recall

China buys almost record $40 billion worth of chip equipment to circumvent US restrictions

China believes that if Trump wins the US election, Taiwan will turn into a bargaining chip and the US will abandon its promises to protect the island from a potential military attack by China.

US House Speaker says border and Ukraine aid bill 'likely' to be split - media01.02.24, 09:39 • 32897 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
federal-bureau-of-investigationFederal Bureau of Investigation
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
beijingBeijing
donald-trumpDonald Trump
taiwanTaiwan
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

