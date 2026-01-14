$43.180.08
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM • 10362 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 10944 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 12757 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 14200 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 13121 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM • 13503 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
January 14, 01:16 PM • 12120 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 19773 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
January 14, 12:25 PM • 10438 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
Grammy-nominated John Forte dies at 50

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

John Forte, known for his collaboration with the Fugees, was found dead at his home. The cause of death of the 50-year-old artist is being investigated by forensic experts.

Grammy-nominated John Forte dies at 50

Musician John Forte, known for his collaboration with the band Fugees, was found dead in his home in Chilmark, Massachusetts. The artist was 50 years old. According to local police chief Sean Slavin, no signs of violent death or obvious causes of death were found during the examination. The case is currently being investigated by the state forensic examination. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

John Forte gained popularity at a young age as a multi-instrumentalist and rapper. He participated in the creation of the iconic Fugees album "The Score", which received a Grammy Award, and also worked on Wyclef Jean's award-nominated album "The Carnival".

Composer Guy Moon, author of music for “SpongeBob” and other films, has died11.01.26, 14:56 • 5405 views

His solo projects, including the albums "Poly Sci" and "I John", featured famous artists, including Carly Simon.

High-profile court case

The musician's life was accompanied by a high-profile trial. In 2000, Forte was arrested on drug trafficking charges and sentenced to 14 years in prison. However, seven years later, thanks to the active support of public figures, his sentence was commuted by President George W. Bush, after which the artist was released.

Bob Weir, legendary guitarist and co-founder of Grateful Dead, has died11.01.26, 06:13 • 4040 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Musician
George W. Bush