Grammy-nominated John Forte dies at 50

Musician John Forte, known for his collaboration with the band Fugees, was found dead in his home in Chilmark, Massachusetts. The artist was 50 years old. According to local police chief Sean Slavin, no signs of violent death or obvious causes of death were found during the examination. The case is currently being investigated by the state forensic examination. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

John Forte gained popularity at a young age as a multi-instrumentalist and rapper. He participated in the creation of the iconic Fugees album "The Score", which received a Grammy Award, and also worked on Wyclef Jean's award-nominated album "The Carnival".

His solo projects, including the albums "Poly Sci" and "I John", featured famous artists, including Carly Simon.

High-profile court case

The musician's life was accompanied by a high-profile trial. In 2000, Forte was arrested on drug trafficking charges and sentenced to 14 years in prison. However, seven years later, thanks to the active support of public figures, his sentence was commuted by President George W. Bush, after which the artist was released.

