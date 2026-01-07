Macron does not rule out "contact in the coming weeks" with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron does not rule out "contact in the coming weeks" with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, as he stated on France 2, writes UNN.

Details

"We need to organize the process. In the short term, we must continue to support Ukraine in its defense efforts. This is what we are doing. We are currently reorganizing the initial contact, which will take place in the coming weeks," Macron replied when asked if there was any progress after his statement that it would be useful to talk to Putin, who responded that he was ready for dialogue.

"And what is our goal? Peace. But we do not want this peace to be a capitulation of Ukraine," Macron pointed out.

When asked for clarification on which meeting the dialogue would take place, Macron said: "As soon as possible."

"In the coming weeks": Macron considers it "useful" for Europe to resume interaction with Putin