Macron does not rule out "contact in the coming weeks" with Putin

$42.560.14
49.800.29
ukenru
01:11 PM • 3192 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 7966 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 12442 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 16119 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 17063 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 15500 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 15236 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 29882 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 52289 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 144910 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2.5m/s
91%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of MinistersJanuary 7, 07:01 AM • 10213 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigationJanuary 7, 07:23 AM • 11070 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideo08:15 AM • 25600 views
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's ban10:32 AM • 13853 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 6696 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected12:23 PM • 5970 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 6686 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 12431 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 63344 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 100851 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Paris
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 35645 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 55426 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 98146 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 89825 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 84437 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The New York Times
The Diplomat
Film

Macron does not rule out "contact in the coming weeks" with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a possible contact with Vladimir Putin in the coming weeks. The goal of the dialogue is peace.

Macron does not rule out "contact in the coming weeks" with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron does not rule out "contact in the coming weeks" with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, as he stated on France 2, writes UNN.

Details

"We need to organize the process. In the short term, we must continue to support Ukraine in its defense efforts. This is what we are doing. We are currently reorganizing the initial contact, which will take place in the coming weeks," Macron replied when asked if there was any progress after his statement that it would be useful to talk to Putin, who responded that he was ready for dialogue.

"And what is our goal? Peace. But we do not want this peace to be a capitulation of Ukraine," Macron pointed out.

When asked for clarification on which meeting the dialogue would take place, Macron said: "As soon as possible."

"In the coming weeks": Macron considers it "useful" for Europe to resume interaction with Putin19.12.25, 10:18 • 3885 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Emmanuel Macron
France
Ukraine