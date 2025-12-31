$42.390.17
France prepares to ban social media for teenagers under 15 and smartphones in schools

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

On January 19, the French parliament will consider a bill on strict restrictions on the use of digital technologies by minors. The initiative proposes to ban access to social networks for children under 15 and to extend the ban on mobile phones to high schools.

France prepares to ban social media for teenagers under 15 and smartphones in schools

On January 19, 2026, the French Parliament will begin considering a bill that provides for strict restrictions on the use of digital technologies by minors. The initiative, put forward by the pro-presidential party "Ensemble pour la République", aims to minimize risks to the mental and physical health of young people. This is reported by France24, writes UNN.

Details

The bill proposes to completely ban online platforms from providing access to social networks to children under 15 years of age from September 1, 2026. For teenagers aged 15 to 18, a "digital curfew" is planned, which will limit the use of services at night.

Switzerland considers social media restrictions for teenagers21.12.25, 18:00 • 5522 views

In addition, the authorities intend to extend the ban on mobile phones to high schools. A similar restriction has been in effect in French primary and secondary schools since 2018.

Reasons for increased control

The authors of the document refer to numerous studies that confirm the negative impact of excessive screen time on adolescents. Among the key threats are:

  • exposure to inappropriate content (violence, pornography);
    • cyberbullying and online harassment;
      • chronic sleep disturbances and cognitive functions.

        President Emmanuel Macron previously publicly supported these measures, emphasizing the need to protect children in the digital space. The new rules are expected to come into force at the beginning of the next academic year.

        In Germany, most citizens support a ban on social media for children15.12.25, 04:30 • 3930 views

        Stepan Haftko

