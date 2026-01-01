"From January 6 in Paris": Macron announced allies' commitments to protect Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron announced an acceleration of the process of forming European defense, "starting on January 6 in Paris," indicating that many European and allied states will undertake specific obligations to protect Ukraine, UNN writes.

European defense has long been a subject of discussion. It has begun to take shape, and this process will accelerate in 2026, starting on January 6 in Paris. Many European states and allies will undertake specific obligations to protect Ukraine and ensure a just and lasting peace on our European continent. - said French President Macron in his New Year's address.

National security advisors from the "coalition of the willing" countries and Ukraine have scheduled a meeting in Ukraine on January 3, after which a meeting at the leaders' level is expected on January 6 in France, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, indicating the "readiness" of US President Donald Trump's team "to participate in all effective formats."