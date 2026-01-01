"From January 6 in Paris": Macron announced allies' commitments to protect Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
French President Macron stated that European defense will begin to form faster from January 6, 2026, in Paris. Many European states will commit to protecting Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced an acceleration of the process of forming European defense, "starting on January 6 in Paris," indicating that many European and allied states will undertake specific obligations to protect Ukraine, UNN writes.
European defense has long been a subject of discussion. It has begun to take shape, and this process will accelerate in 2026, starting on January 6 in Paris. Many European states and allies will undertake specific obligations to protect Ukraine and ensure a just and lasting peace on our European continent.
Addition
National security advisors from the "coalition of the willing" countries and Ukraine have scheduled a meeting in Ukraine on January 3, after which a meeting at the leaders' level is expected on January 6 in France, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, indicating the "readiness" of US President Donald Trump's team "to participate in all effective formats."