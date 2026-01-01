"From January 6 in Paris": Macron announced allies' commitments to protect Ukraine

$42.350.03
December 31, 08:23 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to five December 31, 09:59 PM
On New Year's Eve, the enemy attacks with Shaheds: several explosions heard in Odesa December 31, 10:21 PM
Attack on Odesa region on New Year's Eve: enemy struck energy infrastructure December 31, 11:07 PM
"Dancing with the Stars": winners announced December 31, 11:33 PM
Lutsk attacked by enemy UAVs on New Year's Eve January 1, 12:38 AM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026? December 31, 04:46 PM
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen December 30, 11:23 AM
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex December 30, 10:14 AM
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last December 30, 09:46 AM
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026 January 1, 12:07 AM
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect it January 1, 12:00 AM
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026? December 31, 04:46 PM
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together December 31, 03:46 PM
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT December 31, 12:49 PM
"From January 6 in Paris": Macron announced allies' commitments to protect Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

French President Macron stated that European defense will begin to form faster from January 6, 2026, in Paris. Many European states will commit to protecting Ukraine.

"From January 6 in Paris": Macron announced allies' commitments to protect Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron announced an acceleration of the process of forming European defense, "starting on January 6 in Paris," indicating that many European and allied states will undertake specific obligations to protect Ukraine, UNN writes.

European defense has long been a subject of discussion. It has begun to take shape, and this process will accelerate in 2026, starting on January 6 in Paris. Many European states and allies will undertake specific obligations to protect Ukraine and ensure a just and lasting peace on our European continent.

- said French President Macron in his New Year's address.

Addition

National security advisors from the "coalition of the willing" countries and Ukraine have scheduled a meeting in Ukraine on January 3, after which a meeting at the leaders' level is expected on January 6 in France, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, indicating the "readiness" of US President Donald Trump's team "to participate in all effective formats."

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
New Year
War in Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Ukraine