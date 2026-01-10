Britain allocates $270 million for troop deployment preparations in Ukraine

Great Britain will allocate 200 million pounds sterling ($270 million) for the training of units for a possible mission in Ukraine. This was stated by Defense Minister John Healey during a visit to Kyiv on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to Healey, the funds are intended to ensure the readiness of soldiers to participate in multinational forces in the event of a ceasefire.

Technical equipment and modernization

The funding will go towards adapting British troops to modern combat conditions. In particular, it concerns the modernization of vehicles, updating communication systems, and implementing drone protection measures.

Healey emphasized that these investments will ensure Britain's ability to lead an international contingent.

Diplomatic background

The decision is based on the declaration of a "coalition of the willing" of allies, previously agreed upon by Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The document defines the format of a future military presence as a guarantee of peace. During the meeting in Kyiv, the supply of thousands of new interceptor drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine this month was also discussed.

