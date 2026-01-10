$42.990.27
Publications
Exclusives
Britain allocates $270 million for troop deployment preparations in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Great Britain is allocating $270 million to prepare units for a possible mission in Ukraine. The funds will be used to modernize transport, communication systems, and drone defense equipment.

Britain allocates $270 million for troop deployment preparations in Ukraine

Great Britain will allocate 200 million pounds sterling ($270 million) for the training of units for a possible mission in Ukraine. This was stated by Defense Minister John Healey during a visit to Kyiv on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to Healey, the funds are intended to ensure the readiness of soldiers to participate in multinational forces in the event of a ceasefire.

Technical equipment and modernization

The funding will go towards adapting British troops to modern combat conditions. In particular, it concerns the modernization of vehicles, updating communication systems, and implementing drone protection measures.

Preparing joint actions and decisions to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities: Budanov spoke with Healey09.01.26, 22:01 • 1670 views

Healey emphasized that these investments will ensure Britain's ability to lead an international contingent.

Diplomatic background

The decision is based on the declaration of a "coalition of the willing" of allies, previously agreed upon by Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The document defines the format of a future military presence as a guarantee of peace. During the meeting in Kyiv, the supply of thousands of new interceptor drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine this month was also discussed. 

Zelenskyy discussed with the British Defense Minister the deployment of a contingent and the search for air defense missiles09.01.26, 17:35 • 3484 views

Stepan Haftko

