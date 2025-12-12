Demanded $200,000 and committed robbery against entrepreneurs: three residents of Vinnytsia region have been notified of suspicion

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Law enforcement officers have notified three individuals of suspicion for extorting $200,000 and robbery. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Three residents of Vinnytsia Oblast were exposed and detained – they had been extorting the "return" of a non-existent debt from a family of entrepreneurs for a long time.

According to the investigation, the perpetrators threatened the life and health of the teenage son, exerted psychological pressure, and used physical violence.

Under this pressure, the victims transferred their household and land plot to them. Despite this, the extortion continued. After refusing to comply with the illegal demands, the suspects committed robbery: they used violence, threatened with weapons, and forced them to sign new "debt" receipts for significant sums. - the report says.

During the searches, documents, notarial agreements, powers of attorney, acts of transfer of shares in enterprises, cash, and weapons were seized. The detainees were notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 4 of Art. 187 (Robbery aimed at seizing property on a large or especially large scale or committed by an organized group or under martial law or a state of emergency, or combined with causing grievous bodily harm);

Part 4 of Art. 189 (Extortion that caused property damage on an especially large scale, or committed by an organized group or under martial law or a state of emergency, or combined with causing grievous bodily harm).

The detainees face imprisonment for up to 15 years, or even life imprisonment.

Grenade launchers, automatic rifles, explosives: security forces liquidated a network for selling "trophy" weapons in Ukraine