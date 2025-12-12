Demanded $200,000 and committed robbery against entrepreneurs: three residents of Vinnytsia region have been notified of suspicion

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 7266 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 17168 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 29857 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 39493 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 34286 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 34143 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 49098 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 22030 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 21913 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 17244 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2m/s
88%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
EU unwavering in its commitment to a just peace for Ukraine without the seeds of new conflicts - von der LeyenDecember 12, 12:04 AM • 5548 views
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - BloombergDecember 12, 02:14 AM • 13828 views
US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - ReutersDecember 12, 03:22 AM • 4414 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needs03:58 AM • 13119 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISW04:30 AM • 14192 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 49098 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 53899 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 54000 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 64708 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 65069 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 34006 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 35284 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 40513 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 36747 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 44881 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Brent Crude
FIFA (video game series)

Demanded $200,000 and committed robbery against entrepreneurs: three residents of Vinnytsia region have been notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

Law enforcement officers have notified three residents of Vinnytsia region of suspicion for extorting $200,000 and robbery. The perpetrators threatened the family of entrepreneurs, used violence, and forced them to sign debt receipts.

Demanded $200,000 and committed robbery against entrepreneurs: three residents of Vinnytsia region have been notified of suspicion
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Law enforcement officers have notified three individuals of suspicion for extorting $200,000 and robbery. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Three residents of Vinnytsia Oblast were exposed and detained – they had been extorting the "return" of a non-existent debt from a family of entrepreneurs for a long time.

According to the investigation, the perpetrators threatened the life and health of the teenage son, exerted psychological pressure, and used physical violence.

Under this pressure, the victims transferred their household and land plot to them. Despite this, the extortion continued. After refusing to comply with the illegal demands, the suspects committed robbery: they used violence, threatened with weapons, and forced them to sign new "debt" receipts for significant sums.

- the report says.

During the searches, documents, notarial agreements, powers of attorney, acts of transfer of shares in enterprises, cash, and weapons were seized. The detainees were notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 4 of Art. 187 (Robbery aimed at seizing property on a large or especially large scale or committed by an organized group or under martial law or a state of emergency, or combined with causing grievous bodily harm);
    • Part 4 of Art. 189 (Extortion that caused property damage on an especially large scale, or committed by an organized group or under martial law or a state of emergency, or combined with causing grievous bodily harm).

      The detainees face imprisonment for up to 15 years, or even life imprisonment.

      Grenade launchers, automatic rifles, explosives: security forces liquidated a network for selling "trophy" weapons in Ukraine09.12.25, 14:50 • 3212 views

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyCrimes and emergencies
      Real estate
      Search
      Martial law
      Life imprisonment
      Vinnytsia Oblast
      Ukraine