In Cherkasy region, a local deputy reported his car exploded: police investigate assassination attempt





In Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi, Cherkasy region, local police reported that they are investigating the circumstances of a car explosion, following a local deputy's report of an explosive device detonating in his car, UNN writes.

Details

"On December 24, at about 10:00 PM, the police received a report from a 39-year-old resident of Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi, the owner of an AUDI Q7 car, that a car explosion occurred on the street near his home," the police reported.

Experts, explosives technicians, and police worked at the scene. "It was established that as a result of the explosion and fire, no one was injured, and the vehicle sustained damage," the police indicated.

"Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 15 (attempted crime) and Part 2, Paragraph 5 of Article 115 (intentional murder committed in a manner dangerous to the lives of many people) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the police noted.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of ten to fifteen years, or life imprisonment.

"Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident, as well as those involved in committing this crime. Material evidence has been seized. A pre-trial investigation is underway, and examinations have been appointed," the report says.

Vitaliy Storozhuk, a deputy of the Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi City Council, reported on Facebook that on the evening of December 24, he "got into his car and started driving. At that moment, an explosive device planted under the car detonated. I managed to jump out of the car. The car burned completely. I am alive."

