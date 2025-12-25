In Cherkasy region, a local deputy reported his car exploded: police investigate assassination attempt

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 6928 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 10343 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 13060 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 11423 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 11403 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 11258 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 42922 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 61160 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31476 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 49471 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.2m/s
64%
764mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISWDecember 25, 05:30 AM • 11899 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideo06:45 AM • 10726 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 10434 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 7820 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 7566 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 6928 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 42922 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 31515 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 61160 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 49471 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pope Leo XIV
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
United States
France
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 4600 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 8048 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 10546 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 18403 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 29853 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Series
Heating

In Cherkasy region, a local deputy reported his car exploded: police investigate assassination attempt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 900 views

Police are investigating the explosion of an AUDI Q7 car in Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi, which occurred on December 24 at about 10:00 PM. No one was injured in the incident, the vehicle was damaged, and a criminal proceeding has been opened on the fact of attempted premeditated murder.

In Cherkasy region, a local deputy reported his car exploded: police investigate assassination attempt


In Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi, Cherkasy region, local police reported that they are investigating the circumstances of a car explosion, following a local deputy's report of an explosive device detonating in his car, UNN writes.

Details

"On December 24, at about 10:00 PM, the police received a report from a 39-year-old resident of Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi, the owner of an AUDI Q7 car, that a car explosion occurred on the street near his home," the police reported.

Experts, explosives technicians, and police worked at the scene. "It was established that as a result of the explosion and fire, no one was injured, and the vehicle sustained damage," the police indicated.

"Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 15 (attempted crime) and Part 2, Paragraph 5 of Article 115 (intentional murder committed in a manner dangerous to the lives of many people) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the police noted.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of ten to fifteen years, or life imprisonment.

"Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident, as well as those involved in committing this crime. Material evidence has been seized. A pre-trial investigation is underway, and examinations have been appointed," the report says.

Vitaliy Storozhuk, a deputy of the Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi City Council, reported on Facebook that on the evening of December 24, he "got into his car and started driving. At that moment, an explosive device planted under the car detonated. I managed to jump out of the car. The car burned completely. I am alive."

Car explosion in Odesa: SBU investigates as attempted terrorist attack05.07.25, 12:04 • 1812 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Social network
Life imprisonment
Ukraine