Two young men to be tried in Kharkiv region for torturing and raping a 14-year-old orphan

The Kharkiv District Prosecutor's Office has sent to court the case against a 20-year-old man and his underage accomplice, who systematically abused a teenager in the summer of 2025. The perpetrators tortured the boy, raped him with foreign objects, and distributed videos of the crimes online. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The victim was in a vulnerable state due to the loss of his mother and was helping a 20-year-old acquaintance with household chores. The reason for the abuse was an accidentally broken mirror. The defendants forced the child to choose between beating and sexual violence, using physical force. They recorded the process on video, which they later distributed in correspondence.

Group of teenagers beat and humiliated a 14-year-old girl on camera, proceedings opened - prosecutor's office

The older defendant is charged with torture, gang rape, and the production of child pornography. His 14-year-old accomplice is charged with rape, and a petition for educational measures has been filed regarding other episodes. Both defendants are in custody.

There are and can be no excuses for crimes against a child. Everyone who encroached on their dignity and safety will bear fair and inevitable responsibility. We will use all legal tools to ensure that no such crime goes unpunished. We are keeping the case under control. – emphasized Ruslan Skuratovych, head of the Kharkiv District Prosecutor's Office.

In Khmelnytskyi region, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for systematically raping his stepdaughter