Two young men to be tried in Kharkiv region for torturing and raping a 14-year-old orphan

10:57 AM • 7278 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 11948 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
08:50 AM • 14409 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
08:08 AM • 20209 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 19345 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 20929 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 28606 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21341 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 16899 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 12645 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - TuskDecember 16, 03:38 AM • 19141 views
Son of director Rob Reiner arrested for parents' murderDecember 16, 04:06 AM • 18378 views
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - StarmerDecember 16, 04:19 AM • 24640 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy09:39 AM • 13366 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 11187 views
Publications
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 4264 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 11334 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 63664 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 59251 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 65812 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Maia Sandu
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Netherlands
Poland
United States
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 38776 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 55882 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 56153 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 59935 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 94617 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Diia (service)
Coca-Cola

Two young men to be tried in Kharkiv region for torturing and raping a 14-year-old orphan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The Kharkiv prosecutor's office has sent to court the case of a 20-year-old man and his underage accomplice who systematically tortured and raped a 14-year-old orphan. The perpetrators filmed the crimes and distributed them online.

Two young men to be tried in Kharkiv region for torturing and raping a 14-year-old orphan

The Kharkiv District Prosecutor's Office has sent to court the case against a 20-year-old man and his underage accomplice, who systematically abused a teenager in the summer of 2025. The perpetrators tortured the boy, raped him with foreign objects, and distributed videos of the crimes online. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The victim was in a vulnerable state due to the loss of his mother and was helping a 20-year-old acquaintance with household chores. The reason for the abuse was an accidentally broken mirror. The defendants forced the child to choose between beating and sexual violence, using physical force. They recorded the process on video, which they later distributed in correspondence.

Group of teenagers beat and humiliated a 14-year-old girl on camera, proceedings opened - prosecutor's office13.12.25, 12:16 • 8757 views

The older defendant is charged with torture, gang rape, and the production of child pornography. His 14-year-old accomplice is charged with rape, and a petition for educational measures has been filed regarding other episodes. Both defendants are in custody.

There are and can be no excuses for crimes against a child. Everyone who encroached on their dignity and safety will bear fair and inevitable responsibility. We will use all legal tools to ensure that no such crime goes unpunished. We are keeping the case under control.

– emphasized Ruslan Skuratovych, head of the Kharkiv District Prosecutor's Office.

In Khmelnytskyi region, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for systematically raping his stepdaughter09.12.25, 10:10 • 4609 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Social network
Life imprisonment