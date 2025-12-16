$42.250.05
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
Canadian intelligence officer accused of spying for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

Matthew Robar, a Canadian intelligence officer, has been arrested on suspicion of unauthorized transfer of classified data to a foreign state. The investigation found that he collaborated with foreign intelligence on a secret project of "unconventional activities," despite command refusals.

Canadian intelligence officer accused of spying for Ukraine
Matthew Robar. Photo: The Globe and Mail

Canadian military counter-intelligence officer Matthew Robar has been arrested on suspicion of unauthorized transfer of classified data to a foreign state. According to The Globe and Mail, this refers to assistance to Ukraine, which the military officer considered appropriate in the war against Russia, despite the lack of permission from his superiors. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The investigation established that since late 2023, Chief Warrant Officer Robar had been cooperating with foreign intelligence on a secret project of "unconventional activities." Despite repeated rejections from command, the officer independently sought funding and met with foreign agents abroad. During searches of his residence and workplace, classified information was found, and in the Signal messenger – evidence of disclosure of intelligence assessments.

The charges include disclosure of special operational information and breach of trust, which under the foreign interference law can carry a life sentence. However, prosecutors note that Robar's actions were not aimed at financial gain or harming Canada's national security.

He was not motivated by personal or financial gain or the intent to cause harm.

— military prosecutor Major Max Reed stated in court, adding that the accused does not pose a flight risk.

Robar has now been released on bail with strict restrictions: he has surrendered his passports and is obliged to avoid any contact with officials of the country he was assisting. This case may raise questions about Ottawa's security standards and its interaction with Kyiv in intelligence sharing. None of the charges have yet been proven in court.

