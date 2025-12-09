Zelenskyy discussed with Canadian Prime Minister steps to end the war and contribute to the PURL program

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, during which the parties discussed further diplomatic work and concrete steps needed to end the war. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy announced the results of the conversation on his Telegram channel, emphasizing gratitude for defense assistance.

I spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. We discussed the development of steps needed to end the war and diplomatic work with partners. I am grateful for his willingness to help. I informed him about the situation in Ukraine, at the front, and in ensuring our resilience. I especially want to thank Canada for its significant contribution to the PURL program, which allows us to purchase American weapons to protect lives, including air defense systems. We will continue to coordinate with Canada and Mr. Prime Minister – Zelenskyy wrote.

