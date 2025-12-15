$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
03:22 PM • 44 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 1386 views
"We hope to reach an agreement by the end of the day": Umerov reports real progress in negotiations with the USPhoto
02:54 PM • 2624 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 3900 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 11501 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 12853 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 15910 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 18335 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 19339 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 20402 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
Canada will be able to secure up to an 80% share in contracts under the EU's SAFE defense program, which Ukraine may join - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Canadian defense manufacturers will be able to access loans under the EU's SAFE program totaling 150 billion euros, with a limit of 80% of the value of purchased equipment. This is a significant increase compared to the usual 35% for manufacturers from third countries, with Canada also paying an entry fee.

Canada will be able to secure up to an 80% share in contracts under the EU's SAFE defense program, which Ukraine may join - Media

Canadian firms will be able to access loans under the EU's SAFE defense program worth 150 billion euros, with a limit of 80% of the value of the equipment purchased, Euractiv reports, citing a draft agreement, writes UNN.

Details

The European Commission and Canada announced on December 1 that they had reached an agreement on the terms under which Canadian defense manufacturers would gain broader access to procurement through this instrument. However, the final text has not yet been agreed upon, and the European Commission has repeatedly stated that technical experts are putting the finishing touches on it before submitting it to EU ambassadors for approval.

From the very beginning of negotiations, before any agreement was reached, the EU executive body stated that it would work on clear and limited exceptions, restricting Canada's participation to 50% of the value of components of equipment purchased with loans. According to the draft proposal, Canadian manufacturers will be able to produce up to 80% of the value of components of any final product financed by loans within the 150 billion euro SAFE program.

Under the SAFE program, manufacturers from third countries can usually produce slightly more than 35% of the value of components of the final product.

Earlier, Euractiv reported that Canada would have to pay an entry fee of 10 million euros. This includes an initial financial contribution of 7.5 million euros, to be paid within 60 days from the date of the request for funds, and an administrative fee of 2.5 million euros.

However, Ottawa's entry fee may increase. The EU will review the country's contributions to the program annually until February 2031.

Today, experts from the bloc's countries are meeting at a working group meeting of the EU Council on defense industry issues to discuss the terms of the agreement between the EU and Canada within the SAFE program. However, it is unclear whether this proposal will be presented to the ambassadors at the Coreper meeting, which is scheduled to take place in the evening.

Canada joins EU SAFE security program with €150 billion contribution01.12.25, 22:53 • 4542 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Council of the European Union
European Commission
Ottawa
European Union
Canada