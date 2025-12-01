$42.270.07
Canada joins EU SAFE security program with €150 billion contribution

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Canada has finally decided to join the EU's "Security for Europe" program with a contribution of €150 billion. This is the first time a third country will officially participate in the bloc's flagship joint procurement initiative.

Canada joins EU SAFE security program with €150 billion contribution

Canada has reached a final agreement to join the EU's "Security for Europe" program with a contribution of 150 billion euros. This is reported by POLITICO, according to UNN.

Details

Canada has reached a final agreement to join the EU's "Security for Europe" program worth 150 billion euros. This is the first time a third country will officially participate in the bloc's flagship joint procurement initiative

- the publication writes.

This breakthrough is the result of months of technically complex negotiations and was directly communicated to ministers attending Monday's Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

Canada's accession to the SAFE "credit for arms" program gives Ottawa access to co-funded defense projects and allows Canadian companies to participate in joint procurement projects supported by the EU.

For Brussels, attracting a G7 partner strengthens SAFE's credibility as the program aims to coordinate long-term demand for weapons and expand Europe's defense industrial base.

Recall

The European Union will provide Poland with record funding under the SAFE defense program – the funds will go to strengthen the army, drone systems, and security infrastructure on the EU's eastern border.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

