Kyivan stabbed two passengers of the capital's subway at Kontraktova Ploshcha
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, at the Kontraktova Ploshcha metro station, a 35-year-old man stabbed two passengers during a conflict. The victims were hospitalized, and the attacker was detained.
In Kyiv, a man started a fight and wounded two passengers of the capital's subway with a knife, UNN reports with reference to the capital's police.
Details
The incident took place this evening at the Kontraktova Ploshcha metro station.
According to preliminary information, a sudden conflict broke out between passengers on the platform, which escalated into a scuffle. During the altercation, a 35-year-old Kyiv resident stabbed two men, causing one of them a cut to the face and the other a hand injury.
The victims were hospitalized, and the attacker was detained by police at the scene in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.
Additionally
A criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism. The sanction of the article provides for up to seven years of imprisonment.
Man stabs two TCR servicemen in Dnipro: shots fired into the air to apprehend him25.12.25, 16:21 • 1792 views