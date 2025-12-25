Kyivan stabbed two passengers of the capital's subway at Kontraktova Ploshcha

In Kyiv, a man started a fight and wounded two passengers of the capital's subway with a knife, UNN reports with reference to the capital's police.

Details

The incident took place this evening at the Kontraktova Ploshcha metro station.

According to preliminary information, a sudden conflict broke out between passengers on the platform, which escalated into a scuffle. During the altercation, a 35-year-old Kyiv resident stabbed two men, causing one of them a cut to the face and the other a hand injury.

The victims were hospitalized, and the attacker was detained by police at the scene in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Additionally

A criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism. The sanction of the article provides for up to seven years of imprisonment.

Man stabs two TCR servicemen in Dnipro: shots fired into the air to apprehend him