Man stabs two military enlistment office personnel in Dnipro: shots fired into the air to apprehend him

Exclusive
10:58 AM • 13028 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 15053 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 18186 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 14893 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 14192 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 12594 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 47037 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 64613 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32052 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 52334 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Popular news
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISWDecember 25, 05:30 AM • 14763 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideoDecember 25, 06:45 AM • 13621 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 14354 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 12911 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 15095 views
UNN Lite
The Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 118 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 7030 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 12997 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 14441 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 19588 views
Man stabs two military enlistment office personnel in Dnipro: shots fired into the air to apprehend him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

In Dnipro, a man inflicted knife wounds on two military personnel from the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC) during a notification process. The injured were hospitalized, and shots were fired into the air to apprehend the assailant.

Man stabs two military enlistment office personnel in Dnipro: shots fired into the air to apprehend him

In Dnipro, a man stabbed two TCC servicemen; to apprehend the attacker, shots were fired into the air, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Today at 2:40 PM on Kalynova Street in Dnipro, during notification measures, a man inflicted stab wounds on two TCC servicemen," the police reported.

As stated, the injured were hospitalized.

"To apprehend the attacker, one of the servicemen fired several shots into the air," the report says.

Currently, law enforcement officers are conducting initial investigative actions. A police investigative and operational group is working at the scene, law enforcement officers noted.

"Dnipro police are establishing the circumstances of the injury of two TCC servicemen," the police indicated.

In Rivne region, a TCC employee sustained severe injuries from a blow, likely with a crowbar25.12.25, 12:50 • 1760 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipro