Man stabs two military enlistment office personnel in Dnipro: shots fired into the air to apprehend him

In Dnipro, a man stabbed two TCC servicemen; to apprehend the attacker, shots were fired into the air, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

"Today at 2:40 PM on Kalynova Street in Dnipro, during notification measures, a man inflicted stab wounds on two TCC servicemen," the police reported.

As stated, the injured were hospitalized.

"To apprehend the attacker, one of the servicemen fired several shots into the air," the report says.

Currently, law enforcement officers are conducting initial investigative actions. A police investigative and operational group is working at the scene, law enforcement officers noted.

"Dnipro police are establishing the circumstances of the injury of two TCC servicemen," the police indicated.

