Prepared an assassination attempt on a leading specialist of a defense plant in Zaporizhzhia: a Russian agent was detained

Exclusive
07:53 AM • 4564 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM • 6944 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
06:29 AM • 11040 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 19485 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 29261 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 26395 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 36134 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 38827 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 52413 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 77470 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
Popular news
Disassembled in a matter of hours: reserve water is running out in temporarily occupied Donetsk regionDecember 15, 12:22 AM • 14660 views
Estonian President proposed to help Hungary pay fines for breaking energy agreements with RussiaDecember 15, 12:49 AM • 12696 views
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operationDecember 15, 03:20 AM • 13876 views
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab wounds04:45 AM • 7544 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhoto05:02 AM • 14592 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 61141 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 76356 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 63735 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 73172 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 97688 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Kaya Kallas
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 14356 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 31991 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 33838 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 38520 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 73149 views
Actual
Prepared an assassination attempt on a leading specialist of a defense plant in Zaporizhzhia: a Russian agent was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

The SBU and the National Police detained a 23-year-old unemployed man who was preparing an assassination attempt on a leading specialist of a defense plant in Zaporizhzhia. The Russian agent collected data on the official and tracked the locations of the Defense Forces for air strikes.

Prepared an assassination attempt on a leading specialist of a defense plant in Zaporizhzhia: a Russian agent was detained

The Security Service and the National Police prevented a high-profile crime in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of pre-emptive actions, a Russian agent who was preparing an assassination attempt on a leading specialist of a local plant of Ukraine's defense-industrial complex (DIC) was detained. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

The suspect turned out to be a 23-year-old unemployed man from Zaporizhzhia. He came to the attention of the enemy when he was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels. After completing test tasks, the Rashists instructed him to prepare the physical elimination of a high-ranking official.

- the report says.

For the promise of "quick earnings," the agent began collecting data about the "ordered" person, his work schedule, and routes around the city.

The agent also set up an "observation post" opposite the checkpoint of the industrial facility to monitor the official.

It was documented that the Russian agent filmed a video when the plant employee was leaving through the checkpoint. After that, the attacker secretly followed the man "on his heels" to track his home address.

After completing the reconnaissance mission, the suspect reported on his work to his handler from Russia via messenger, attaching video surveillance files to the message.

Then he waited for further instructions from the Russian special services officer regarding the methods of eliminating the Ukrainian engineer.

Simultaneously with the main task, the agent tracked the locations of the Defense Forces in Zaporizhzhia, which the Rashists planned to attack with guided aerial bombs.

SBU officers acted preemptively and detained the agent when he was conducting additional reconnaissance near military transport.

During the search, a smartphone was seized from him, from which he "reported" to the Rashists about the preparation for the assassination attempt.

SBU investigators informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Three enemy accomplices detained for terrorist attack in Kyiv that killed a National Guardsman12.12.25, 12:17 • 3078 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
