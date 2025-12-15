Prepared an assassination attempt on a leading specialist of a defense plant in Zaporizhzhia: a Russian agent was detained

The Security Service and the National Police prevented a high-profile crime in Zaporizhzhia. As a result of pre-emptive actions, a Russian agent who was preparing an assassination attempt on a leading specialist of a local plant of Ukraine's defense-industrial complex (DIC) was detained. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

The suspect turned out to be a 23-year-old unemployed man from Zaporizhzhia. He came to the attention of the enemy when he was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels. After completing test tasks, the Rashists instructed him to prepare the physical elimination of a high-ranking official. - the report says.

For the promise of "quick earnings," the agent began collecting data about the "ordered" person, his work schedule, and routes around the city.

The agent also set up an "observation post" opposite the checkpoint of the industrial facility to monitor the official.

It was documented that the Russian agent filmed a video when the plant employee was leaving through the checkpoint. After that, the attacker secretly followed the man "on his heels" to track his home address.

After completing the reconnaissance mission, the suspect reported on his work to his handler from Russia via messenger, attaching video surveillance files to the message.

Then he waited for further instructions from the Russian special services officer regarding the methods of eliminating the Ukrainian engineer.

Simultaneously with the main task, the agent tracked the locations of the Defense Forces in Zaporizhzhia, which the Rashists planned to attack with guided aerial bombs.

SBU officers acted preemptively and detained the agent when he was conducting additional reconnaissance near military transport.

During the search, a smartphone was seized from him, from which he "reported" to the Rashists about the preparation for the assassination attempt.

SBU investigators informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

