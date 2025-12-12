$42.270.01
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
10:23 AM • 1854 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
07:00 AM • 11513 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 20783 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 33401 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guarantees
December 11, 05:00 PM • 43257 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
December 11, 02:13 PM • 36376 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 35469 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
December 11, 01:44 PM • 52404 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
December 11, 12:12 PM • 22265 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
December 11, 01:44 PM • 52394 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent about
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 08:43 AM • 56419 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join it
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winter
Three enemy accomplices detained for terrorist attack in Kyiv that killed a National Guardsman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

Three men were detained for a terrorist attack in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district on December 11. They acted on the orders of Russian special services, which led to the death of one National Guardsman and injuries to others.

Three enemy accomplices detained for terrorist attack in Kyiv that killed a National Guardsman

Three men have been detained for committing a terrorist act in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, and they are being prepared for a notice of suspicion, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the SBU, and the National Police reported on Friday, writes UNN.

... uncovered three men who carried out a double terrorist act in Kyiv on December 11. The arrests took place "hot on the heels" within 6 hours after the explosions. According to the case materials, the defendants acted on the instructions of Russian special services. All three detainees are citizens of Ukraine, natives of Odesa and Donetsk regions, aged 23, 27, and 25.

- reported the SBU.

Details

As indicated by the SBU, "as the investigation established, in Kyiv they worked as handymen at a construction site and at the same time looked for 'easy money' in Telegram channels, where the enemy recruited them."

According to the prosecutor's office, "it was established that one of the detainees received an order via Telegram to manufacture and install an explosive device for 1,000 US dollars." The customer, as indicated, also provided instructions for its manufacture and money for the purchase of all necessary components.

"Having agreed to carry out such a task, the young man involved two acquaintances in its execution. Having purchased all the components and received the necessary instructions, the accomplices manufactured explosive devices in a rented apartment and installed them in the Darnytskyi district in an area patrolled by soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine. Subsequently, they were detonated remotely," the prosecutor's office reported.

After manufacturing the explosives, the defendants "placed them at the coordinates given to them by the curator. And for broadcasting and coordinating the explosion, the Rashists installed mobile phones near the scene of the terrorist attack, which transmitted video to the enemy online. Both explosions occurred in an industrial zone patrolled by National Guard employees," the SBU added.

As a result of the first explosion, one National Guardsman was killed, and his colleague and a security guard were injured. As a result of the second explosion, two police officers who arrived at the scene after the first explosion were injured.

Explosion in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district: a National Guardsman killed and two more law enforcement officers injured11.12.25, 19:26 • 5436 views

As reported by the National Police, "police and SBU officers, with the силової підтримки (forceful support) of the KORD special unit, detained the suspects in a rented apartment in the capital and seized material evidence indicating their involvement in the crime."

Currently, the detainees - young men aged 23, 25, and 27 - are being prepared for a notice of suspicion of committing a terrorist act, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, which led to the death of a person (Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- reported the prosecutor's office.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of ten to fifteen years or life imprisonment with or without confiscation of property.

Julia Shramko

