Did not save child from stepfather's fatal beating: woman sentenced to 5 years in prison in Zakarpattia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

A court in Uzhhorod sentenced a woman for leaving her 10-year-old daughter without help, which led to her death after a brutal beating by her stepfather. The mother received 5 years in prison with a probationary period of 2 years and 8 months.

Did not save child from stepfather's fatal beating: woman sentenced to 5 years in prison in Zakarpattia
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

A court in Uzhhorod sentenced a woman for leaving her 10-year-old daughter without help after a brutal beating by her stepfather. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The crime occurred back in 2021 in the village of Palad-Komarivtsi, Uzhhorod district. Two children witnessed a conflict between the stepfather and his wife.

The 10-year-old girl left the house, trying to avoid the conflict. Her stepfather caught up with her, dragged her into the house by force, and then inflicted at least 75 blows, which proved fatal. The man also inflicted minor bodily injuries on his 5-year-old daughter.

In June 2023, the stepfather was sentenced to life imprisonment under paragraphs 2, 4 of part 2 of Article 115, part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In November 2025, the Transcarpathian Court of Appeal upheld the verdict.

The court found the mother guilty under Part 3 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (leaving a person in danger, if it caused the death of the victim). She was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment with a probationary period of 2 years and 8 months.

The prosecution proceeded from the need to protect the rights of other minor children, in particular given the serious health condition of one of them and the need for constant care.

- the message says.

In Khmelnytskyi region, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for systematically raping his stepdaughter09.12.25, 10:10 • 4520 views

