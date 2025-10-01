Grossi: no one will benefit from a nuclear accident, IAEA is working with Ukraine and Russia to restore power to ZNPP

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 13425 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
05:57 AM • 12732 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
05:47 AM • 10588 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
05:18 AM • 11976 views
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a childPhoto
05:00 AM • 17622 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 19742 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 30651 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 49440 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 37797 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 46154 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
4.5m/s
49%
758mm
Popular news
Kharkiv hit by guided aerial bombs and missiles - mayorSeptember 30, 11:07 PM • 11196 views
Two injured in Kharkiv attack: fire broke out at the strike site - mayorSeptember 30, 11:32 PM • 13856 views
Salaries in occupied Crimea do not reach the minimum level - CNSOctober 1, 12:01 AM • 13322 views
Romania and Ukraine are establishing joint production of defense dronesOctober 1, 12:55 AM • 12856 views
The enemy struck Kharkiv's largest market: large-scale destruction recorded - mayor02:26 AM • 8018 views
Publications
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 13425 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo05:00 AM • 17622 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 49440 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhotoSeptember 30, 01:09 PM • 30865 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitionsSeptember 30, 08:28 AM • 76307 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Rafael Grossi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Odesa
Kupyansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 932 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 13749 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 18125 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 28672 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBCSeptember 30, 09:31 AM • 41032 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Brent Crude
AK-74
P-800 Oniks

Grossi: no one will benefit from a nuclear accident, IAEA is working with Ukraine and Russia to restore power to ZNPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1292 views

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is negotiating with Ukraine and Russia to restore external power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The plant has been without connection to the power grid for more than a week, operating on emergency diesel generators.

Grossi: no one will benefit from a nuclear accident, IAEA is working with Ukraine and Russia to restore power to ZNPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is negotiating with Ukraine and Russia to restore external power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as soon as possible, which has been without connection to the power grid for more than a week. This was stated by the agency's Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, writes UNN.

Details

Europe's largest nuclear power plant has been without external power for more than a week, which is the longest such event in more than three and a half years of war. I am in constant contact with both sides to ensure the plant is reconnected to the grid as quickly as possible.

— Grossi emphasized.

According to him, the plant is currently operating on emergency diesel generators, which remain "the last line of defense."

Although the plant is currently coping thanks to its emergency diesel generators – the last line of defense – and there is no immediate danger as long as they continue to operate, this is clearly an unsustainable situation from a nuclear safety perspective. Neither side benefits from a nuclear accident.

— noted the IAEA Director.

The power outage occurred on September 23, when the only operational power transmission line was damaged as a result of hostilities 1.5 km from the plant. After that, diesel generators automatically started to support the operation of the cooling systems of the six reactors and spent fuel.

According to the IAEA, fuel reserves allow the plant to operate for more than ten days, with regular deliveries being made.

The IAEA confirmed that the cooling ponds remain filled, and monitoring does not record any radiation background exceedances both on the plant's territory and beyond.

However, it is extremely important to restore power supply outside the facility. I strongly urge both sides to cooperate with us and ensure that these necessary repair works are carried out. As I have repeatedly stated, a nuclear accident is in no one's interest, and every effort must be made to prevent it.

— emphasized the head of the IAEA.

The agency's team remains on site and continues to receive regular updates on the status of the facility and its safety.

Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine01.10.25, 08:47 • 10603 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Electricity
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine