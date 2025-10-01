Grossi: no one will benefit from a nuclear accident, IAEA is working with Ukraine and Russia to restore power to ZNPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is negotiating with Ukraine and Russia to restore external power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as soon as possible, which has been without connection to the power grid for more than a week. This was stated by the agency's Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, writes UNN.

Details

Europe's largest nuclear power plant has been without external power for more than a week, which is the longest such event in more than three and a half years of war. I am in constant contact with both sides to ensure the plant is reconnected to the grid as quickly as possible. — Grossi emphasized.

According to him, the plant is currently operating on emergency diesel generators, which remain "the last line of defense."

Although the plant is currently coping thanks to its emergency diesel generators – the last line of defense – and there is no immediate danger as long as they continue to operate, this is clearly an unsustainable situation from a nuclear safety perspective. Neither side benefits from a nuclear accident. — noted the IAEA Director.

The power outage occurred on September 23, when the only operational power transmission line was damaged as a result of hostilities 1.5 km from the plant. After that, diesel generators automatically started to support the operation of the cooling systems of the six reactors and spent fuel.

According to the IAEA, fuel reserves allow the plant to operate for more than ten days, with regular deliveries being made.

The IAEA confirmed that the cooling ponds remain filled, and monitoring does not record any radiation background exceedances both on the plant's territory and beyond.

However, it is extremely important to restore power supply outside the facility. I strongly urge both sides to cooperate with us and ensure that these necessary repair works are carried out. As I have repeatedly stated, a nuclear accident is in no one's interest, and every effort must be made to prevent it. — emphasized the head of the IAEA.

The agency's team remains on site and continues to receive regular updates on the status of the facility and its safety.

Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine